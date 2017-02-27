Food

6 surprising foods that have more vitamin C than an orange

TODAY

Uh oh! Feel a winter cold coming on? Now's the time to load up on the vitamin C. But hold on before you start peeling an orange or downing the OJ. Our friends at How Does it Grow? shared the details about six foods that have more vitamin C than an orange — one even has four times the amount!

6 surprising foods that have more vitamin C than an orange

6 surprising foods that have more vitamin C than an orange

1. Brussels sprouts

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad
Turkey Trot: Sunny Anderson's brussels sprout saladTODAY, November 16, 2016.
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

A medium orange has 70 milligrams of vitamin C, but you can get 74 milligrams of the vitamin from one cup of raw Brussels sprouts (some vitamin C is lost when Brussels sprouts are cooked).

2. Kale

The 4-ingredient kale salad we're obsessed with
4-Ingredient Kale Salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

Go for two cups of raw kale, which has 80 milligrams of vitamin C.

3. Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli Salad
Roasted Broccoli Salad
Ray Kachatorian
Get the recipe

Try one cup of chopped broccoli to get in 81 milligrams of vitamin C.

4. Kiwi

Kiwi Melon Popsicles
Kiwi lemon superfood popsicle
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
6
Get the recipe

Just one large kiwi has 84 milligrams of vitamin C.

5. Strawberries

Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
Cheesecake-stuffed strawberries from Junk Food to Joy Food by Joy Bauer
Lucy Schaeffer / Junk Food to Joy Food
Get the recipe

A cup of whole strawberries has 84 milligrams of vitamin C.

6. Red and yellow bell peppers

Roasted Bell Peppers with Vegetable Rice Stuffing
Roasted Bell Peppers with Vegetable Rice Stuffing
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

Just one large red bell pepper has a whopping 209 milligrams of vitamin C. Even better than eating red peppers: Go for one large yellow pepper to get 340 milligrams of vitamin C — that's over four times the amount in an orange!

