6 surprising foods that have more vitamin C than an orange

Uh oh! Feel a winter cold coming on? Now's the time to load up on the vitamin C. But hold on before you start peeling an orange or downing the OJ. Our friends at How Does it Grow? shared the details about six foods that have more vitamin C than an orange — one even has four times the amount!

1. Brussels sprouts

A medium orange has 70 milligrams of vitamin C, but you can get 74 milligrams of the vitamin from one cup of raw Brussels sprouts (some vitamin C is lost when Brussels sprouts are cooked).

2. Kale

Go for two cups of raw kale, which has 80 milligrams of vitamin C.

3. Broccoli

Try one cup of chopped broccoli to get in 81 milligrams of vitamin C.

4. Kiwi

Just one large kiwi has 84 milligrams of vitamin C.

5. Strawberries

A cup of whole strawberries has 84 milligrams of vitamin C.

6. Red and yellow bell peppers

Just one large red bell pepper has a whopping 209 milligrams of vitamin C. Even better than eating red peppers: Go for one large yellow pepper to get 340 milligrams of vitamin C — that's over four times the amount in an orange!