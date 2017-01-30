These are the hottest food trends of 2017

share tweet email

Nilou Motamed, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine, shares the top food and drink trends of 2017.

1. Pizza

There are even more new variations on the classic pie, from niche regional varieties to cheffed-up plays on the form.

2. Showstopping Sundaes

Following the Black Tap over-the-top milkshake fervor from 2016, we're seeing more maximalist sundaes.

RELATED: 8 healthy food trends for 2017

3. Snacks with aromatics

Spices like rose and cardamom are showing up in popcorn, nut butters, ice cream and caramels.

4. Rum

The sugarcane spirit is having a moment. New rum-focused distilleries, like District Distilling Co. in DC and Rocker Spirits in Littleton, and bars, like False Idol in San Diego and Cane Rhum Bar in Charleston, are setting up shop around the country.

RELATED: Home trends 2017

5. Alternative sugars

Coconut sugar is becoming increasingly popular as a granulated sugar replacement in desserts like this chocolate almond-meal cake.

6. Restaurants delivery

An influx of new businesses are looking to transform the food delivery space, from early-to-market outfits, like Ando and Maple, to new apps that compete with Caviar and Postmates.