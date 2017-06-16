Food

Fire up the grill for a Father's Day cookout

Give dad a break and man the grill instead at a relaxing Father's Day cookout. Here are some of our favorite Father's Day grilling recipes to make the perfect meal for dad.

Grilled Steak with Board Dressing
Carson Daly and Siri Pinter make grilled steak and squash gratin
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Servings:
8 - 12
Get the recipe

Carson and Siri create a Father's Day meal of juicy grilled steak and serve it with a delicious squash gratin. You can never go wrong with a classic grilled steak and veggies.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Tacos with Pineapple Cucumber Salsa
Katie Lee makes pork tenderloin tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Dad will love these tender pork tenderloin tacos with refreshing pineapple cucumber salsa.

Grilled Shrimp with Spiced Yogurt Sauce, Spring Radish Salad
Gavin Kaysen makes grilled shrimp with spiced yogurt sauce for a healthy brunch.
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This light but flavor-filled dish is perfect for Father's Day lunch.

Salmon and Zucchini Skewers
Salmon & Zucchini Skewers
Maya Visnyei
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

If dad doesn't want BBQ or red meat, these salmon skewers are a delicious alternative.

Sunny Anderson's Grilled BBQ Chip Pork Chops
Sunny Anderson's Grilled BBQ Chip Pork Chops
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Your BBQ loving dad will love these juicy chops that are crusted with crunchy BBQ kettle chips.

Pepper-crusted ribeye with bacon and blue cheese butter
Al Roker and daughter Courtney make pepper-crusted ribeye and creamed kale
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get the recipe

Al Roker and his daughter Courtney make a Father's Day meal of juicy ribeye and creamed kale. The bacon and blue cheese butter adds a special savory twist on this dish.

Carson's Favorite Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops
Carson and Siri make lamb chops
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

If you want to stray away from your traditional steak dinner this Father's Day, these petite lamb chops are the perfect alternative.

5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts
5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Cut down your cooking time and spend more time with dad on his day. This tasty grilled dish requires onlyfive ingredients and the grill.

Grilled Rib Eye Steak Florentine
Delicious steak Florentine and roasted potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

Dad will love this flavorful steak. The secret to its outstanding flavor: It's covered in rosemary salt before it hits the grill.

Brisket Burnt End Tacos with Greek Salad
Chris Lilly makes brisket tacos with Greek salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
10-14
Get the recipe

Smoked beef brisket tacos are perfect for the dad who loves Taco Tuesday. The Greek salad adds a healthy twist to the meal.

Homemade Pulled Pork Sandwich with Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce
BBQ master Pat Martin makes homemade pulled pork sandwiches
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
10-14
Get the recipe

Blow his mid with this one from the BBQ king of the South, Pat Martin.

Carson's Favorite Grilled Swordfish with Crispy Capers
Carson and Siri make swordfish
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This hearty swordfish is the perfect Father's Day meal because it's light, healthy and super flavorful! Plus, it's ultra easy.

This post was originally published on June 17, 2016.

