Find out the one type of food Chef Gordon Ramsay refuses to eat

Chef Gordon Ramsay has made a television career out of trying new food and telling people just how bad it is. But there is one thing that even he wouldn't dare to eat.

Airplane food.

In an interview with Refinery 29, the "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" star said in his typical potty-mouth fashion that there's no way he would ever eat on an airplane.

"I worked for airlines for 10 years," Ramsay said, "so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."

Ramsay was referencing the ten years he spent as a culinary adviser for Singapore Airlines, helping them to create their in-flight menu.

Since mealtime on the plane is an absolute no-go for Ramsay, when he flies out of London's Heathrow Airport, he stops in for a bite at his own restaurant in terminal five called Plane Food, ironically. If he's not flying out of London, he prefers to "keep it light" with a preflight snack at an Italian bar.

While Ramsay did not provide details on just what makes airplane food inedible to him, it certainly has us thinking about it. Maybe a preflight snack is the way to go from now on.