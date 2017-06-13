Food

Feed Dad for Father's Day! 10 breakfast recipes he'll love

Start Father's Day off right by making Dad a breakfast that shows him just how special he is. Whether he's got a sweet tooth or loves a meaty meal, we're got something for every dad!

Double Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Double chocolate chip pancakes from Joy Bauer's cookbook From Junk Food to Joy Food
Lucy Schaeffer / From Junk Food to Joy Food
Get the recipe

Because Dad deserves double the love... with only half the calories!

Filipino Steak with Garlic Fried Rice
Filipino steak with garlic fried rice by Uncle Mike's Place in Chicago, Illinois from America's Best Breakfasts
Let's just skip the small talk and get straight to the point: Steak for breakfast is probably Dad's dream come true!

Slow-Cooker Lumberjack Breakfast Bake
Slow Cooker Lumberjack Breakfast Bake
Do the work the night before so that Dad can wake up to a stick-to-his-ribs breakfast with all his favorites: eggs, hash browns, sausage and of course, cheese!

Grilled Cheese Egg-in-a-Hole
Grilled Cheese Egg-in-a-Hole: Serve with the cut-out on the side
Everyone loves a grilled cheese, and you can make dad feel extra special when he cuts into this and gets a delicious, runny yolk for dipping.

Grill-Griddled French Toast
Grilled French Toast recipe
If you're firing up the grill for cookout festivities, why not make it an all-day affair and start with breakfast?

Fruity Pebbles French Toast
Brandi Milloy uses her fave breakfast cereal for this Fruit Pebbles French Toast
Brandi Milloy/TODAY
Because Dad's inner child yearns to run wild, and Father's Day is just the day to let him do that.

Hash Brown Waffle with Fried Egg and Candied Bacon
Brandi Milloy makes a hash brown waffle stack for brunch on TODAY
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Candied bacon. Need we say more?

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Biscuit Breakfast Casserole recipe
Casey Barber
Give Dad the gift of this slow-cooker casserole and let him fall asleep on the couch in front of the TV.

Bacon and Cheese Muffins with Soft-Boiled Egg
TODAY Tastemaker Brandi Milloy makes her version of the Rebel breakfast muffin from San Francisco restaurant Craftsman and Wolves
Casey Barber / TODAY
These muffins are perfect for noshing and are a whole new take on bacon, egg and cheese.

Baked Eggs with Mushrooms
Baked eggs and mushrooms
Maya Visnyei
Perfect for the dad who's cutting back on meat and sugar. Let him sleep in (the ultimate luxury!) while you make these delicious baked eggs with mushrooms. Serve them up with a pot of coffee and the time to read the paper in peace.

This article was originally published on June 13, 2016.

