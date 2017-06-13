Feed Dad for Father's Day! 10 breakfast recipes he'll love

share tweet pin email

Start Father's Day off right by making Dad a breakfast that shows him just how special he is. Whether he's got a sweet tooth or loves a meaty meal, we're got something for every dad!

Because Dad deserves double the love... with only half the calories!

Let's just skip the small talk and get straight to the point: Steak for breakfast is probably Dad's dream come true!

Do the work the night before so that Dad can wake up to a stick-to-his-ribs breakfast with all his favorites: eggs, hash browns, sausage and of course, cheese!

Everyone loves a grilled cheese, and you can make dad feel extra special when he cuts into this and gets a delicious, runny yolk for dipping.

If you're firing up the grill for cookout festivities, why not make it an all-day affair and start with breakfast?

Because Dad's inner child yearns to run wild, and Father's Day is just the day to let him do that.

Candied bacon. Need we say more?

Give Dad the gift of this slow-cooker casserole and let him fall asleep on the couch in front of the TV.

These muffins are perfect for noshing and are a whole new take on bacon, egg and cheese.

Perfect for the dad who's cutting back on meat and sugar. Let him sleep in (the ultimate luxury!) while you make these delicious baked eggs with mushrooms. Serve them up with a pot of coffee and the time to read the paper in peace.

This article was originally published on June 13, 2016.