This Father's Day, give dad the gift of food all day long, starting with a delicious breakfast or brunch, cookout lunch, fabulous dinner and luscious dessert. Here are 10 Father's Day recipes that he will be sure to love.

Breakfast

You can't go wrong with this classic breakfast food that's even better with peanut butter.

Let dad sleep in on Father's Day and surprise him with an incredible breakfast in bed to start the day.

Brunch

Dad's going to love this delicious sandwich that's loaded with juicy meat and topped with tangy salsa.

Strata, a savory bread pudding, is an excellent brunch dish to prepare for a crowd on Father's Day. To start, it's nice to have something that can be served family-style - bring it to the table, and you're done! No need to be tied to the stove flipping omelets for 20. Additionally, the strata is best when made in advance. Assemble it the night before your gathering, and simply transfer from the fridge to the oven the next morning.

Willie Geist's dad, Bill, always says two things about his famous chili: First, whatever you throw in from the fridge and the cabinet at home, it always turns out great. Second, when it's prepared properly, it should make you perspire. We agree!

Dinner

Al Roker and his daughter Courtney make a Father's Day meal of juicy ribeye and creamed kale. A smear of creamy blue cheese butter elevates the juicy steak from ordinary to extraordinary.

Serve with rice or potatoes, dad's favorite vegetable and toasted country-style crusty bread to soak up the juices.

Yes, more steak, because that's what dad really wants. Aussie chef and grilling master Pete Evans, host of “Moveable Feast With Fine Cooking” on PBS, gave TODAY two simple and delicious recipes for Chile salt-crusted rib-eye steaks with lemon and grilled sirloin with mushrooms, horseradish and arugula.

Dessert

Let dad know he's the MVP with this creative baseball-inspired cake.

Make Father's Day as fun as a day at the amusement park with this delicious treat.

