Cook your way to Dad's heart with this Father's Day meal plan

This Father's Day, give dad the gift of food all day long, starting with a delicious breakfast or brunch, cookout lunch, fabulous dinner and luscious dessert. Here are 10 Father's Day recipes that he will be sure to love.

Breakfast

Peanut Butter French Toast
Peanut Butter French Toast
Robert Rosenthal/Short Order Dad
Servings: 1
1
You can't go wrong with this classic breakfast food that's even better with peanut butter.

Baked Eggs with Mushrooms
Baked eggs and mushrooms
Maya Visnyei
Servings: 2
2
Let dad sleep in on Father's Day and surprise him with an incredible breakfast in bed to start the day.

Brunch

Al's BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Pineapple Salsa
Al Roker's recipe for BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with pineapple salsa
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Dad's going to love this delicious sandwich that's loaded with juicy meat and topped with tangy salsa.

Caramelized Onion, Spinach & Gruyere Strata with Tomatoes
Chef Bobby Flay's brunch recipe: Caramelized onion, gruyere and spinach strata
Patty Lee / TODAY
Servings: 8
8
Strata, a savory bread pudding, is an excellent brunch dish to prepare for a crowd on Father's Day. To start, it's nice to have something that can be served family-style - bring it to the table, and you're done! No need to be tied to the stove flipping omelets for 20. Additionally, the strata is best when made in advance. Assemble it the night before your gathering, and simply transfer from the fridge to the oven the next morning.

Bill Geist's Gonzo Chili
Willie Geist shares his dad's recip for spicy one-pot chili
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Willie Geist's dad, Bill, always says two things about his famous chili: First, whatever you throw in from the fridge and the cabinet at home, it always turns out great. Second, when it's prepared properly, it should make you perspire. We agree!

Dinner

Pepper-crusted ribeye with bacon and blue cheese butter
Al Roker and daughter Courtney make pepper-crusted ribeye and creamed kale
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Al Roker and his daughter Courtney make a Father's Day meal of juicy ribeye and creamed kale. A smear of creamy blue cheese butter elevates the juicy steak from ordinary to extraordinary.

30 Garlic Clove Chicken
30 garlic clove chicken
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings: 8
8
Serve with rice or potatoes, dad's favorite vegetable and toasted country-style crusty bread to soak up the juices.

Dad's dream dinner: Steak two ways for Father's Day

Chili rib eye steak: Prepare Father’s Day feast

Chili rib eye steak: Prepare Father’s Day feast

Yes, more steak, because that's what dad really wants. Aussie chef and grilling master Pete Evans, host of “Moveable Feast With Fine Cooking” on PBS, gave TODAY two simple and delicious recipes for Chile salt-crusted rib-eye steaks with lemon and grilled sirloin with mushrooms, horseradish and arugula.

Dessert

Batter Up! Cake
Karen Tack, Father's Day Cakes
Megan O. Steintrager / TODAY
Servings: 20
20
Let dad know he's the MVP with this creative baseball-inspired cake.

Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwich
Funnel cake ice cream sandwiches are a summer crowd-pleaser
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Servings:
8-10
Make Father's Day as fun as a day at the amusement park with this delicious treat.

This post was originally published June 16, 2016.

