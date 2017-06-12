BBQ shrimp, grilled artichokes and lemonade punch are perfect for a party

Food

Chef Ryan Scott stops by TODAY Food to share his go-to recipes for a killer cookout. He shows us how to make quick and easy shrimp skewers with a savory white wine butter sauce, earthy grilled artichokes with a lemon, parmesan and garlic stuffing and a refreshing lemonade punch with sparkling wine and cool mint.

BBQ Shrimp Skewers
These succulent shrimp are not just reserved for summer parties. They can be served all year around.

Grilled Parmesan Artichokes
I love grilling artichokes because it infuses them with smoky flavor.

Lemonade Prosecco Punch
This sparkling punch is a quick, refreshing pour that everyone loves.

