BBQ shrimp, grilled artichokes and lemonade punch are perfect for a party

Chef Ryan Scott stops by TODAY Food to share his go-to recipes for a killer cookout. He shows us how to make quick and easy shrimp skewers with a savory white wine butter sauce, earthy grilled artichokes with a lemon, parmesan and garlic stuffing and a refreshing lemonade punch with sparkling wine and cool mint.

These succulent shrimp are not just reserved for summer parties. They can be served all year around.

I love grilling artichokes because it infuses them with smoky flavor.

This sparkling punch is a quick, refreshing pour that everyone loves.

