Food

Have some family fun making chicken Caesar pasta and chocolate-mint cookies

TODAY

Chef Ryan Scott shares his go-to family-friendly recipes — to cheer him up after we chopped off all his hair.

Chicken Caesar angel hair pasta: Ryan Scott demonstrates his recipe

He shows us how to turn the classic flavors of a chicken Caesar salad into and indulgent pasta dinner and how to combine mint and chocolate into delicious (and freezable!) shortbread cookies.

Chicken Caesar Angel Hair Pasta
Chicken Caesar Angel Hair Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
6-8
Get the recipe

This hearty pasta features all the classic cheesy, garlicky, savory flavors of the famous salad.

Chewy Chocolate and Mint Marbled Shortbread Cookies
Chewy Chocolate and Mint Marbled Shortbread Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
20 cookies
Get the recipe

The dough for these cookies can be made ahead and kept indefinitely in the freezer, which is perfect for when your kids say at 7pm, "I need cookies for tomorrow!"

