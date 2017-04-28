Have some family fun making chicken Caesar pasta and chocolate-mint cookies

share tweet pin email

Chef Ryan Scott shares his go-to family-friendly recipes — to cheer him up after we chopped off all his hair.

He shows us how to turn the classic flavors of a chicken Caesar salad into and indulgent pasta dinner and how to combine mint and chocolate into delicious (and freezable!) shortbread cookies.

This hearty pasta features all the classic cheesy, garlicky, savory flavors of the famous salad.

The dough for these cookies can be made ahead and kept indefinitely in the freezer, which is perfect for when your kids say at 7pm, "I need cookies for tomorrow!"

