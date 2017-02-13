Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips, shares five fun food hacks for Valentine's Day. Treat your sweetheart to confetti pancakes, heart-stenciled brownies, white chocolate ice cream bowls and more.
Confetti pancakes, heart-shaped cinnamon rolls: Valentine dessert hacksPlay Video - 2:16
1. Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Rolls
Unroll a large store-bought cinnamon roll halfway, then roll up the loose end. Cut them into thick slices. Pinch the bottom between the spirals to form a heart. Bake and then top with icing and sprinkles.
2. Brownies with a Heart
Cut a heart out of stiff paper and put it in the middle of a large, square brownie. Dust generously with confectioners' sugar and then remove the paper to reveal a heart.
3. Confetti Pancakes
Mix rainbow sprinkles into pancake batter and cook as per usual.
4. Valentine's Wafers Cookies
Dip red wafer sticks into melted white chocolate and then decorate with heart-shaped sprinkled and red sprinkles. Let set and pack in lunch boxes or tins.
5. White Chocolate Sprinkle Bowls
Dip a balloon in melted white chocolate and then into sprinkles. Transfer to parchment paper to set, then pop the balloon to reveal the bowl. Fill with ice cream sundae ingredients.
