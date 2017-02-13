share tweet email

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips, shares five fun food hacks for Valentine's Day. Treat your sweetheart to confetti pancakes, heart-stenciled brownies, white chocolate ice cream bowls and more.

1. Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Rolls

Unroll a large store-bought cinnamon roll halfway, then roll up the loose end. Cut them into thick slices. Pinch the bottom between the spirals to form a heart. Bake and then top with icing and sprinkles.

2. Brownies with a Heart

Cut a heart out of stiff paper and put it in the middle of a large, square brownie. Dust generously with confectioners' sugar and then remove the paper to reveal a heart.

3. Confetti Pancakes

Mix rainbow sprinkles into pancake batter and cook as per usual.

4. Valentine's Wafers Cookies

Dip red wafer sticks into melted white chocolate and then decorate with heart-shaped sprinkled and red sprinkles. Let set and pack in lunch boxes or tins.

5. White Chocolate Sprinkle Bowls

Dip a balloon in melted white chocolate and then into sprinkles. Transfer to parchment paper to set, then pop the balloon to reveal the bowl. Fill with ice cream sundae ingredients.

