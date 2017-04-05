share tweet pin email

The calendar may say spring, but in many parts of the country, there’s still a serious nip in the air. To keep chills at bay — and kitchen stress to a minimum — nothing beats an easy, satisfying stew simmering away on the stove or in the slow cooker. These 13 one-pot stew recipes will keep you warm and cozy until blue skies and warmer temperatures arrive.

Thanks to the slow cooker, it couldn’t be easier to serve up this hearty Russian-inspired classic. The low and slow braising process means you can use budget-friendly boneless short ribs and the accompanying egg noodles get cooked right in the slow cooker, so there’s no extra pot to wash.

Lentil sweet potato kale stew: Try 'NCIS' star Jennifer Esposito's recipe

This Mediterranean Diet-inspired recipe comes from actress and gluten-free bakery owner Jennifer Esposito and it’s packed with super foods, including kale, sweet potatoes and turmeric. The ‘NCIS’ star uses bone broth, which she says, “heals the gut and builds collagen,” but you can swap in vegetable broth to make it vegetarian.

Spicy chicken stew, quick kimchi: Make these tasty Korean recipes

You probably never dreamed you could whip up an authentic Korean feast at home — and on a weeknight no less. But think again: Chef Deuki Hong’s elegantly simple recipe uses Korean chili paste and honey powder (or sugar) to create the perfect balance of spicy and sweet. To make this dish even easier, skip the bowl and mix all the ingredients in the pot.

With hot Italian sausage, tomatoes and an aromatic medley of onion, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeño, this one-pot stew is brimming with flavor. Plus, easy-to-cook black-eyed peas are a great source of fiber, calcium, iron, magnesium and vitamin A.

This white chicken chili is made with so many flavor-boosting ingredients, including onion, garlic, bell pepper, cumin, chili powder, oregano and thyme, that there’s no need to even brown the chicken before adding it to your slow cooker. White beans and corn make the stew heartier, while sour cream lends just a touch of creaminess.

Giada De Laurentiis makes her hearty chicken stew

Leave it to cookbook author and TV star Giada De Laurentiis to create the ultimate skillet supper. With chicken, kidney beans, peas, tomatoes, carrot and onion, it’s a completely satisfying meal, yet the entire dish is cooked in one 10-inch skillet, so there’s no fuss and almost no cleanup.

In addition to being simple and satisfying, this beef stew is ripe for improvisation. Swap in your favorite seasonal herbs and veggies to make it your own. And take a cue from Gail Simmons of ‘Top Chef’ and Food & Wine: She makes a big batch over the weekend and warms up leftovers for quick family dinners during the week.

Natalie Morales preps for Rio by cooking feijoada

This Brazilian-inspired stew is slightly more involved than your average slow-cooker recipe, but it’s well worth the extra effort. With bacon, pork shoulder, short ribs, chorizo and a smoked ham hock, it’s a meat lover’s fantasy, but thanks to a side of garlic sautéed kale, you’ll get your veggies too.

Slow-Cooker Farro Soup Courtesy of Page Street Publishing Co. Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 8 hours Prep time: 5 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

In this completely fuss-free recipe, farro — an ancient grain that’s slightly nutty and pleasantly chewy — teams up with kale, tomatoes, cannellini beans, onions, lemon, parsley and Italian seasoning. The farro, kale and beans make this a fiber-rich dish, so it’s great for those busy days when you don’t have time for a grumbling stomach.

This giant bean and tomato stew could help you live longer

This baked stew comes from Ikaria, Greece, where the residents are known to live long, healthy lives. The simple ingredients — onions, garlic, carrots, butter beans, olive oil, tomatoes and tomato sauce — are piled into a casserole, topped with fresh oregano and thyme, and cooked in the oven for a beautiful, absolutely effortless one-pot feast.

Chicken and vegetable curry: A slow cooker makes it easy

YouTube star Katie Quinn’s slow-cooker curry practically makes itself. All the ingredients, including curry powder, coriander, cinnamon, and crushed red pepper flakes, go straight into the slow cooker; tapioca is added to thicken the sauce, while cherry tomatoes and fresh herbs brighten the final dish. For a vegetarian version, skip the chicken and add more vegetables.

Make hearty beef stew in only 30 minutes

With chef Charlie Palmer’s genius recipe, you can have a rich and satisfying stew on the table in just 30 minutes. Palmer’s trick is to use flat iron steak, which requires just a quick sear rather than hours of cooking. He also cuts the veggies smaller for quick cooking, and uses red wine and caramelized onions for layers of flavor.