16 easy one-pot pasta recipes for delicious weeknight dinners

What's better than a hearty bowl of pasta for dinner? Making that pasta dinner in one pot! And even better: Only having one pot — or one slow cooker in the case of some of these tasty recipes — to clean after dinner. Here are 16 one-pot pasta recipes you'll love, including normally labor intensive favorites like spaghetti and meatballs transformed into one-pot, low-effort dinners.

One-Pot Pasta with Broccoli, Ham and Parmesan

Make Tom Colicchio’s one-pot pasta

Play Video - 4:55

Chefs need quick and easy weekday dinner ideas just like the rest of us. Tom Colicchio shares one of his go-to dinner recipes: pasta with broccoli, ham and cheese, all cooked in one pot. The whole dish takes just 15 minutes to prep from start to finish!

Slow-Cooker Pasta Alfredo 3 Ways
Slow-Cooker Alfredo 3 Ways
Why settle for one type of pasta Alfredo when you can work three delicious varieties into your dinner repertoire? Whether you go with vegetarian spinach and broccoli, indulgent shrimp or tender chicken, you'll always have a winner.

RELATED: Gooey Alfredo spaghetti pie is the ultimate Italian mac 'n' cheese

One-Pot Barbecue Chicken Pasta
One-Pot Barbecue Chicken Pasta
This family pleasing one-pot pasta dish calls for store-bought ingredients like barbecue sauce, so it's quick and easy to make.

One-Pot Garlic Tomato Shrimp Pasta
One-pot garlic shrimp spaghetti
Tasty
Get the recipe

Shrimp cook very quickly so they're a great addition to one-pot dishes like this healthy spaghetti dinner.

Luscious Lazy Slow-Cooker Lasagna
Wendy Bazilian makes her Luscious Lazy Slow-Cooker Lasagna
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
This slow-cooker lasagna is satisfying yet healthy, with lots of good-for-you ingredients: white beans, spinach and mushrooms.

See how BuzzFeed makes those amazing Tasty time-lapse food videos

Play Video - 2:05

RELATED: 15 lasagna recipes you have to try

One-Pot Pad Thai
One-Pot Pad Thai
Try this one-pot spin on the classic Thai noodle dish for a healthy and satisfying dinner.

One-Pot Pasta Fagiole
One-pot pasta fagiole recipe
Pasta fagiole — pasta and beans — is a classic Tuscan dish. Instead of cooking pasta in water, it's cooked in a flavorful stock seasoned with garlic and herbs. The end result is a creamy, stick-to-your ribs meal that also happens to be quite healthy.

Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
Slow-Cooker Bacon Mac and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is easy to make from scratch, especially when you use your slow cooker. This recipe gets a bit of decadence from that ever-popular add-in: bacon.

RELATED: More mac and cheese recipes: Slow-cooker, stovetop and baked

One-Pot Slow-Cooker Spaghetti and Meatballs
Slow-cooker spaghetti and meatballs
Andrea Lynn / TODAY
You don't have to save spaghetti and meatballs for special occasions — with this easy slow-cooker recipe, you can have it for dinner any night.

Happy Macaroni Day! Try this mac and cheese waffle to celebrate

Play Video - 2:56

RELATED: 10 tips for using your slow cooker to get the best results

One-Pot Chicken Spinach Bacon Alfredo
One-pot chicken bacon alfredo
Tasty
Here's another take on one-pot pasta Alfredo from BuzzFeed's Tasty series — this time with bacon!

One-Pot Pasta With Spinach, Basil and Tomatoes
One-Pot Pasta With Spinach, Basil and Tomatoes
You can make this healthy one-pot pasta with just a handful of ingredients in about 30 minutes. That's a real dinner winner!

One-Pan No-Boil Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Shutterstock
The elbow macaroni for this gooey baked macaroni and cheese is cooked right in the sauce, for a one-dish dinner that'll please your whole family.

Penne with Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes and Basil

Chef Scott Conant cooks one-pot penne with fresh mozzarella

Play Video - 2:48

This recipe couldn't be easier. Just toss cooked pasta with fresh tomatoes, cubed mozzarella, garlic and basil and let the heat from the pasta lightly warm the ingredients and melt the cheese.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna recipe
Maggie Shi
The secret to slow-cooker lasagna with noodles that are tender, not mushy? Start with uncooked regular lasagna noodles and don't let the Crock-Pot run too long.

Siri's One-Pot Mexican Pasta
Siri Daly's One-Pot Mexican Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly shares her recipe for a family favorite: pasta with turkey, squash, taco seasonings and cheese.

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup
Recipe for slow-cooker minestrone soup
Casey Barber / TODAY
Pasta plays a supporting, not starring, role in this minestrone soup, but that doesn't mean it's not a key element. If you want a more carb-focused meal, up the amounts of cooking liquid and pasta in the recipe.

RELATED: 13 slow-cooker recipes that make healthy eating easy

