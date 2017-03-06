16 easy one-pot pasta recipes for delicious weeknight dinners

share tweet pin email

What's better than a hearty bowl of pasta for dinner? Making that pasta dinner in one pot! And even better: Only having one pot — or one slow cooker in the case of some of these tasty recipes — to clean after dinner. Here are 16 one-pot pasta recipes you'll love, including normally labor intensive favorites like spaghetti and meatballs transformed into one-pot, low-effort dinners.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make Tom Colicchio’s one-pot pasta Play Video - 4:55 Make Tom Colicchio’s one-pot pasta Play Video - 4:55

Chefs need quick and easy weekday dinner ideas just like the rest of us. Tom Colicchio shares one of his go-to dinner recipes: pasta with broccoli, ham and cheese, all cooked in one pot. The whole dish takes just 15 minutes to prep from start to finish!

Why settle for one type of pasta Alfredo when you can work three delicious varieties into your dinner repertoire? Whether you go with vegetarian spinach and broccoli, indulgent shrimp or tender chicken, you'll always have a winner.

RELATED: Gooey Alfredo spaghetti pie is the ultimate Italian mac 'n' cheese

This family pleasing one-pot pasta dish calls for store-bought ingredients like barbecue sauce, so it's quick and easy to make.

Shrimp cook very quickly so they're a great addition to one-pot dishes like this healthy spaghetti dinner.

This slow-cooker lasagna is satisfying yet healthy, with lots of good-for-you ingredients: white beans, spinach and mushrooms.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See how BuzzFeed makes those amazing Tasty time-lapse food videos Play Video - 2:05 See how BuzzFeed makes those amazing Tasty time-lapse food videos Play Video - 2:05

RELATED: 15 lasagna recipes you have to try

Try this one-pot spin on the classic Thai noodle dish for a healthy and satisfying dinner.

Pasta fagiole — pasta and beans — is a classic Tuscan dish. Instead of cooking pasta in water, it's cooked in a flavorful stock seasoned with garlic and herbs. The end result is a creamy, stick-to-your ribs meal that also happens to be quite healthy.

Macaroni and cheese is easy to make from scratch, especially when you use your slow cooker. This recipe gets a bit of decadence from that ever-popular add-in: bacon.

RELATED: More mac and cheese recipes: Slow-cooker, stovetop and baked

You don't have to save spaghetti and meatballs for special occasions — with this easy slow-cooker recipe, you can have it for dinner any night.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Happy Macaroni Day! Try this mac and cheese waffle to celebrate Play Video - 2:56 Happy Macaroni Day! Try this mac and cheese waffle to celebrate Play Video - 2:56

RELATED: 10 tips for using your slow cooker to get the best results

Here's another take on one-pot pasta Alfredo from BuzzFeed's Tasty series — this time with bacon!

You can make this healthy one-pot pasta with just a handful of ingredients in about 30 minutes. That's a real dinner winner!

The elbow macaroni for this gooey baked macaroni and cheese is cooked right in the sauce, for a one-dish dinner that'll please your whole family.

This recipe couldn't be easier. Just toss cooked pasta with fresh tomatoes, cubed mozzarella, garlic and basil and let the heat from the pasta lightly warm the ingredients and melt the cheese.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna Maggie Shi Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 3 hours 30 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6 Get the recipe

The secret to slow-cooker lasagna with noodles that are tender, not mushy? Start with uncooked regular lasagna noodles and don't let the Crock-Pot run too long.

Siri Daly shares her recipe for a family favorite: pasta with turkey, squash, taco seasonings and cheese.

Pasta plays a supporting, not starring, role in this minestrone soup, but that doesn't mean it's not a key element. If you want a more carb-focused meal, up the amounts of cooking liquid and pasta in the recipe.

RELATED: 13 slow-cooker recipes that make healthy eating easy