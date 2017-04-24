Make Mexican grilled beef tacos and mango upside-down cake for Taco Tuesday

share tweet email

Chef, TV personality and cookbook author Marcella Valladolid shares some of her favorite family recipes from her new cookbook, Casa Marcela: Recipes and Food Stories of My Life in the Californias. She shows us how to make Tijuana-style grilled short ribs with an herb-infused salsa verde and her tropical twist on upside-down cake that features fresh mangoes and sweet coconut.

This recipe reminds me of my hometown of Tijuana. I grew up with eating this dish, it is one of my favorites. It is a great weekday meal for the family.

The cut of beef for this recipe, also known as "flanken," refers to a strip of beef cut across the bone from the chuck end of the short ribs. The thin slices make for fast cooking on the grill.

My mom was famous for her upside-down pineapple cake, so I took her recipe to the tropics and made it with mango and coconut. Soft, tender, and delicate, it's perfect with a nice cup of tea or a cappuccino.

