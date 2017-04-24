Food

Make Mexican grilled beef tacos and mango upside-down cake for Taco Tuesday

TODAY

Chef, TV personality and cookbook author Marcella Valladolid shares some of her favorite family recipes from her new cookbook, Casa Marcela: Recipes and Food Stories of My Life in the Californias. She shows us how to make Tijuana-style grilled short ribs with an herb-infused salsa verde and her tropical twist on upside-down cake that features fresh mangoes and sweet coconut.

Grilled Beef Strips with Mint and Cilantro Salsa Verde
Servings:
4-6
This recipe reminds me of my hometown of Tijuana. I grew up with eating this dish, it is one of my favorites. It is a great weekday meal for the family.

The cut of beef for this recipe, also known as "flanken," refers to a strip of beef cut across the bone from the chuck end of the short ribs. The thin slices make for fast cooking on the grill.

Mango Upside-Down Cake
Servings:
10-12
My mom was famous for her upside-down pineapple cake, so I took her recipe to the tropics and made it with mango and coconut. Soft, tender, and delicate, it's perfect with a nice cup of tea or a cappuccino.

