11 easy Mexican recipes from tacos to margaritas

From tacos to margaritas, here are 11 easy and authentic Mexican dishes for a delicious Cinco de Mayo fiesta.
Mexican Shrimp, Mango and Avocado Rolls
Cinco de Mayo food: Shrimp, mango, avocado rolls with a coconut lime margaritaPlay Video - 3:39
These colorful rolls (called rollos de camarones al ajillo, mango y aguacate) are a delicious, casual and festive party food for any entertaining occasion.
You can use the pork carnitas in tacos, fajitas, tostadas or even on grilled flatbread.
Easy Cheese Dip (Queso Dip)
MELT: Cheese DipPlay Video - 0:41
One rule for a successful party: as long as there's a bowl of queso (aka cheese dip) on the table, everyone goes home a winner.
These Mexican sandwiches or tortas (called chapata de verduras al cilantro con queso fresco) are easy to make and great for a Cinco de Mayo gathering or any get together. Plus, they can be made ahead of time.
This TODAY Food staff-favorite guacamole has the perfect ratio of ingredients.
Easy Fish Tacos with Cumin Mayo
This easy fish taco recipe will get you out of the kitchen fastPlay Video - 3:19
These delicious fish tacos are ready in only 30 minutes!
Simply coat the corn with mayo, cotija cheese and smoky chipotle powder. A squeeze of lime is the perfect finishing touch.
Joy Bauer's Low-Calorie Chicken Enchiladas
Mexican food without the guilt: Joy Bauer shares her tipsPlay Video - 3:07
Not only is dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes, but you'll save yourself almost 300 calories compared to the traditional version. You may just have to have a margarita to celebrate!
Save extra time by using store-bought rotisserie chicken.
"Let this Coco Lime Margarita transport you to the beach where you can taste the salty sea breeze in the rim and munch on toasted sweetened coconut with a sprinkle of lime zest as you sip along a creamy and luscious margarita," says Pati Jinich of Pati's Mexican Table.
Classic Margarita
How to make the perfect margaritaPlay Video - 1:36
You only need three ingredients to make a perfect margarita.
