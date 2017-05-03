Food

11 easy Mexican recipes from tacos to margaritas

TODAY

From tacos to margaritas, here are 11 easy and authentic Mexican dishes for a delicious Cinco de Mayo fiesta.

Mexican Shrimp, Mango and Avocado Rolls

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Cinco de Mayo food: Shrimp, mango, avocado rolls with a coconut lime margarita

Play Video - 3:39

Cinco de Mayo food: Shrimp, mango, avocado rolls with a coconut lime margarita

Play Video - 3:39

These colorful rolls (called rollos de camarones al ajillo, mango y aguacate) are a delicious, casual and festive party food for any entertaining occasion.

Chipotle Pork Carnitas
Fast and easy one-pot ropa vieja and chipotle pork carnitas on the Today Show, March 20, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

You can use the pork carnitas in tacos, fajitas, tostadas or even on grilled flatbread.

RELATED: 16 tasty taco recipes to make every night taco night

Easy Cheese Dip (Queso Dip)

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

MELT: Cheese Dip

Play Video - 0:41

MELT: Cheese Dip

Play Video - 0:41

One rule for a successful party: as long as there's a bowl of queso (aka cheese dip) on the table, everyone goes home a winner.

Mexican Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Sandwiches
Pati Jinich cooks up an authentic Cinco de Mayo feast, complete with grilled eggplant, zucchini and poblano sandwiches
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

These Mexican sandwiches or tortas (called chapata de verduras al cilantro con queso fresco) are easy to make and great for a Cinco de Mayo gathering or any get together. Plus, they can be made ahead of time.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10
Get the recipe

This TODAY Food staff-favorite guacamole has the perfect ratio of ingredients.

Easy Fish Tacos with Cumin Mayo

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

This easy fish taco recipe will get you out of the kitchen fast

Play Video - 3:19

This easy fish taco recipe will get you out of the kitchen fast

Play Video - 3:19

These delicious fish tacos are ready in only 30 minutes!

Mexican-Style Corn with Lime, Ancho, and Queso Fresco
Mexican grilled corn recipe
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Simply coat the corn with mayo, cotija cheese and smoky chipotle powder. A squeeze of lime is the perfect finishing touch.

Joy Bauer's Low-Calorie Chicken Enchiladas

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Mexican food without the guilt: Joy Bauer shares her tips

Play Video - 3:07

Mexican food without the guilt: Joy Bauer shares her tips

Play Video - 3:07

Not only is dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes, but you'll save yourself almost 300 calories compared to the traditional version. You may just have to have a margarita to celebrate!

RELATED: Make dinner better with these healthy recipes

Easy Chicken Tinga Tostadas
Chicken and pork tostadas de tinga
Samantha Okazaki/TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Save extra time by using store-bought rotisserie chicken.

RELATED: Rotisserie chicken to the rescue! 10 easy recipes with the supermarket staple

Coconut Lime Margarita
Pati Jinich cooks up an authentic Cinco de Mayo feast, complete with coconut lime margaritas
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
4
Get the recipe

"Let this Coco Lime Margarita transport you to the beach where you can taste the salty sea breeze in the rim and munch on toasted sweetened coconut with a sprinkle of lime zest as you sip along a creamy and luscious margarita," says Pati Jinich of Pati's Mexican Table.

Classic Margarita

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to make the perfect margarita

Play Video - 1:36

How to make the perfect margarita

Play Video - 1:36

You only need three ingredients to make a perfect margarita.

RELATED: Get your Cinco de Mayo party started with these easy recipes and drinks

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to keep guacamole green

Play Video - 0:39

How to keep guacamole green

Play Video - 0:39

More video

More: Food Food

TOP