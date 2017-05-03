11 easy Mexican recipes from tacos to margaritas

share tweet pin email

From tacos to margaritas, here are 11 easy and authentic Mexican dishes for a delicious Cinco de Mayo fiesta.

These colorful rolls (called rollos de camarones al ajillo, mango y aguacate) are a delicious, casual and festive party food for any entertaining occasion.

Chipotle Pork Carnitas Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 55 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

You can use the pork carnitas in tacos, fajitas, tostadas or even on grilled flatbread.

One rule for a successful party: as long as there's a bowl of queso (aka cheese dip) on the table, everyone goes home a winner.

These Mexican sandwiches or tortas (called chapata de verduras al cilantro con queso fresco) are easy to make and great for a Cinco de Mayo gathering or any get together. Plus, they can be made ahead of time.

This TODAY Food staff-favorite guacamole has the perfect ratio of ingredients.

These delicious fish tacos are ready in only 30 minutes!

Simply coat the corn with mayo, cotija cheese and smoky chipotle powder. A squeeze of lime is the perfect finishing touch.

Not only is dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes, but you'll save yourself almost 300 calories compared to the traditional version. You may just have to have a margarita to celebrate!

Save extra time by using store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Coconut Lime Margarita Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 7 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Yield: 4 Get the recipe

"Let this Coco Lime Margarita transport you to the beach where you can taste the salty sea breeze in the rim and munch on toasted sweetened coconut with a sprinkle of lime zest as you sip along a creamy and luscious margarita," says Pati Jinich of Pati's Mexican Table.

You only need three ingredients to make a perfect margarita.

