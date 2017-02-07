Kathie Lee & Hoda

Easy, healthy one-pan dinners for busy weeknights: Chicken and roasted veggies

TODAY

Cooking dinner at the end of a long day can be tough. But quick and easy one-pan chicken with bok choy and roasted veggies with goat cheese can be prepped, cooked and on the table in under 30 minutes.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Miso-glazed chicken, roasted broccoli: Make these easy sheet-pan suppers

Play Video - 4:02

Miso-glazed chicken, roasted broccoli: Make these easy sheet-pan suppers

Play Video - 4:02

More video

Roasted Broccoli, Radicchio and Chickpeas
Roasted Broccoli, Radicchio and Chickpeas
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

RELATED: Stir and serve! This slow-cooker white chicken chili is almost too easy

Miso-Glazed Chicken and Bok Choy
Miso-Glazed Chicken and Bok Choy
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

RELATED: Hungry? On a budget? Make this one-pot chicken dinner for less that $20

More: Food One-Pot Recipes On the show Kathie Lee & Hoda

TOP