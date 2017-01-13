Food

Easy and healthy dinner: Oven-roasted chicken and balsamic-glazed mushrooms

TODAY

Chef Nancy Silverton, co-owner of Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Anegles, shares an amazing back-pocket meal: Juicy roast chicken with balsamic-glazed mushrooms. We consider the recipes to be "back-pocket" because they're so simple, you can whip 'em out at any time, for any occasion — a fancy dinner party or a casual weeknight dinner — and always impress.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

6-ingredient oven-roasted chicken: Try Nancy Silverton's simple recipe

Play Video - 4:10

6-ingredient oven-roasted chicken: Try Nancy Silverton's simple recipe

Play Video - 4:10

More video

These chicken thighs couldn’t be easier to make — just season them, throw them into the oven, and they cook while you put the rest of the meal together. In this case, that's the balsamic-glazed mushrooms that will surprise you with their subtle sweetness.

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Onion and Garlic
Nancy Silverton's Oven-roasted chicken and balsamic-glazed mushrooms
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6 to 8
Get the recipe

RELATED: This 'Green Goddess' roasted chicken is a heavenly and healthy weeknight dinner

Balsamic-Glazed Mushrooms
Nancy Silverton's Oven-roasted chicken and balsamic-glazed mushrooms
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6 to 8
Get the recipe

RELATED: Wake up your brunch! Top this mushroom toast with an easy-to-make fried egg

More: Food Dinner On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP