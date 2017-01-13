share tweet pin email

Chef Nancy Silverton, co-owner of Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Anegles, shares an amazing back-pocket meal: Juicy roast chicken with balsamic-glazed mushrooms. We consider the recipes to be "back-pocket" because they're so simple, you can whip 'em out at any time, for any occasion — a fancy dinner party or a casual weeknight dinner — and always impress.

These chicken thighs couldn’t be easier to make — just season them, throw them into the oven, and they cook while you put the rest of the meal together. In this case, that's the balsamic-glazed mushrooms that will surprise you with their subtle sweetness.

