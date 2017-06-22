Food

Al Roker shares his favorite recipes for a quick, easy, healthy cookout

Al Roker is taking over the TODAY Food kitchen to make some of his favorite quick and healthy cookout recipes. He grills up simply and delicious sea scallops and a light, bright potato salad with lemon and mint.

Al Roker's Grilled Scallops
6
A quick kiss on the grill is all these scallops need. The simple preparation lets the subtle, sweet flavor of the seafood shine through.

Al Roker's Potato Salad with Lemon and Mint
6
I love this lightened up potato salad because it satisfies your starchy cravings without a lot of added fat and excess calories.

