Easter brunch without eggs just wouldn't be right, and chef Ryan Scott has two fabulous recipes to share: deviled eggs with bacon and chives, plus eggs Florentine in a hole. The eggs Florentine are cooked in a muffin tin, which makes it super easy to make brunch for a crowd.

This dressed up deviled egg recipe from chef Ryan Scott — which calls for bacon and smoky paprika — will definitely be a hit for holidays like Thanksgiving and Easter, picnics and parties.

Eggs Florentine are made easy with the help of a muffin tin. It's the perfect brunch for a crowd!

