Ryan Scott's Easter egg-stravaganza: Deviled eggs and eggs Florentine

Easter brunch without eggs just wouldn't be right, and chef Ryan Scott has two fabulous recipes to share: deviled eggs with bacon and chives, plus eggs Florentine in a hole. The eggs Florentine are cooked in a muffin tin, which makes it super easy to make brunch for a crowd.

Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Ryan Scott's recipe for deviled eggs
This dressed up deviled egg recipe from chef Ryan Scott — which calls for bacon and smoky paprika — will definitely be a hit for holidays like Thanksgiving and Easter, picnics and parties.

Ryan Scott's Eggs Florentine in a Hole
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
12
Eggs Florentine are made easy with the help of a muffin tin. It's the perfect brunch for a crowd!

