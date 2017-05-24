Food

Spice up your cookout with chorizo-chicken burgers & chili-butter corn on the cob

TODAY Tastemaker Alejandra Ramos of Always Order Dessert stops by to share her quick and easy grilling recipes for a stress-free cookout — just in time for Memorial Day weekend! She shows us how to make flavorful chorizo and chicken burgers and sweet and spicy corn on the cob.

Chicken Chorizo Burgers
8 burgers
The chorizo adds so much flavor and helps keep the chicken burgers moist when grilling.

Grilled Corn with Chili Honey Butter
Servings:
8
I love how this corn gives you a combination of sweet, spicy, smoky and salty all in one bite!

