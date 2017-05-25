Food

Easy 5-ingredient summer desserts anyone can make

TODAY

You don't need a long list of ingredients or a long time spend in the kitchen to make sweet summer treats. Here, Gesine Bullock-Prado shares recipes for easy pavlova and a free-form blueberry pie that require just five ingredients outside of pantry staples.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make these summer treats with just 5 ingredients

Play Video - 3:32

Make these summer treats with just 5 ingredients

Play Video - 3:32
Pavlova
Pavlova with berries
Gesine Bullock-Prado
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

This light and airy dessert — encased by a crunchy, golden shell — is the perfect summer treat. With only a few ingredients and steps, it won't keep you inside from the warm weather for too long. Plus, "it's gluten-free!" says Bullock-Prado. But, you know, not calorie-free, unfortunately.

Freeform Wild Blueberry Pie
Freeform blueberry pie
Gesine Bullock-Prado
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

No need to color inside the lines with this recipe! Bring out the best of your blueberries by piling them into a super easy, free-form pie shell.

If you like those summer dessert recipes, you should also try these:

5-Ingredient Fruit Cobbler
Get the recipe
5-Ingredient Peach Shortcake Parfaits
Get the recipe
Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

A week's worth of mouth-watering summer desserts

Play Video - 1:51

A week's worth of mouth-watering summer desserts

Play Video - 1:51

More video

This post was originally published on Jun. 8, 2015.

More: Food Recipes TODAY's Take

TOP