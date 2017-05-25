Easy 5-ingredient summer desserts anyone can make

share tweet pin email

You don't need a long list of ingredients or a long time spend in the kitchen to make sweet summer treats. Here, Gesine Bullock-Prado shares recipes for easy pavlova and a free-form blueberry pie that require just five ingredients outside of pantry staples.

This light and airy dessert — encased by a crunchy, golden shell — is the perfect summer treat. With only a few ingredients and steps, it won't keep you inside from the warm weather for too long. Plus, "it's gluten-free!" says Bullock-Prado. But, you know, not calorie-free, unfortunately.

No need to color inside the lines with this recipe! Bring out the best of your blueberries by piling them into a super easy, free-form pie shell.

