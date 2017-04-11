Find the perfect wines to pair with your favorite Easter foods

share tweet pin email

Easter is a joyous day celebrating family, faith and friends. But the kids don't have to be the only ones enjoying goodies. These wine picks from expert Leslie Sbrocco will make your gathering shine with wine picks under $20 that take you from greens to eggs and ham to lamb.

Before the meal

Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine, California, $6 for a single serving size

Start off Easter dinner with this light and bubbly wine. This sparkling wine has hints of apple, pear and citrus flavors and has a soft, dry finish. It's perfect to get your palate going for the meal to come.

Greens

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viogner, California $12

Fresh and crisp, it's the ideal wine with greens, fresh-from-the-garden salads, spring asparagus and a crudité platter.

Eggs

Fleurs de Prairie, Provence Rosé, France $15

An omelet — or easy egg casserole — with bacon crumbles, mushrooms and brie cheese sings when paired alongside an elegant French rosé. This beautiful bottle embossed with prairie flowers is affordable and will add a touch of springtime class to your table (just stock up as it will disappear tout de suite!).

Ham

Kim Crawford Rosé of Merlot, New Zealand $18

Pair a honey-glazed ham with a hearty rosé like this from Kim Crawford in New Zealand. Made with Merlot grapes, it's succulent and lush, marrying seamlessly with the sweetness of a sugary glaze.

Cloudline Pinot Noir, Oregon $18

When the ham sports a more savory sauce, go for Pinot Noir. As we always say, "Pigs and Pinots are the perfect pairing!" This spicy red from Oregon complements the salty, savory notes of ham.

Lamb

JaM Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, California $18

What's better than lamb & JaM?! This succulent, fruity wine pairs with lamb's rustic flavors. It also transitions seamlessly from main course to dessert as it has a touch of sweet, dark berry fruit notes to go with chocolate. Make a wine reduction sauce and add a spoonful of grape jam to pair with the lamb and swirl into brownie mix to make a grown-up dessert.