41 Easter recipes for appetizers, ham, lamb, desserts and more

If you're looking for a little Easter inspiration, TODAY Food's got you covered with fun and creative ideas that will wow your guests. From classic deviled eggs to an over-the-top carrot cake, here are 41 delicious Easter recipes for appetizers, mains, sides, breads, desserts and more.
Ham or lamb for Easter? Chef shares holiday recipesPlay Video - 3:12
APPETIZERS
1. Bacon Deviled Eggs
Bacon and smoky paprika take these over the top.
2. Phyllo Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars
Crunchy, salty and cheesy — this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday bash.
3. Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Crispy potato chips add extra crunch to these delicious one-bite hors d'oeuvres.
4. Basic Deviled Eggs
You're only 4-ingredients away from perhaps the easiest crowd-pleasing Easter app ever.
5. Pigs in a Blanket
A dash of sweet onion jam and a delicious spice mix topping elevate these classic favorites.
6. Make-Ahead Spinach-Artichoke Baked Egg Souffles
Par-bake them the night before, then pop them in the oven 15 minutes before serving them on Easter Day.
QUICHES & TARTS
7. Italian Pizza Rustica
This double-crusted savory pie is loaded with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage, mozzarella and ricotta.
8. Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust
A store-bought bag of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick behind this delicious dish.
9. Vegetable and Fine Herb Quiche
Fill up this tart with your favorite spring vegetables.
10. Spring Asparagus Breakfast Tart
Use a store-bought pie crust to make this irresistible cheesy dish.
11. Al Roker's Broccoli, Ham and Cheddar Quiche
Al's hearty brunch is the perfect crowd-pleaser.
MAIN COURSES
12. Easy Glazed Ham with Sriracha and Orange Marmalade
It's hard to believe that six ingredients could combine to make such a knockout roast.
13. Marinated Bone-In Lamb Shoulder with Lemon Potatoes
Opa! Celebrate Easter the Greek way with this juicy lamb dish.
14. Pasta Shells with Pesto and Peas
This super easy pasta tastes like Spring. For a slightly thicker sauce you can puree a small amount of peas with the pesto.
15. Spiced Pomegranate-Glazed Ham
Impress your guests with this stunning centerpiece.
16. Al Roker's Slow-Cooker Lamb Shanks
Put your slow cooker to work this Easter with Al's succulent lamb dish.
17. Lidia Bastianich's Spaghetti Carbonara
This pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.
18. Al Roker's Roasted Ham with Pineapple Glaze and Bacon Brussels Sprouts
It's sure to be a hit and may even leave you with leftovers.
19. Garlic-Braised Lamb Shank
Braised to juicy perfection in a slow-cooker with garlic, pearl onions and red wine, this restaurant-worthy entree from Jackie of Experimental Epicurean is a true Easter showstopper.
SIDES
20. Scalloped Potatoes
This cheesy, creamy potato gratin will definitely be a hit at Easter.
21. Al Roker's Farro Salad with Roasted Carrots and Greens
Nutty farro is a perfect complement to the fresh mint, smoked almonds and manchego cheese in this delicious salad.
22. Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Blood oranges, red onions and Valencia oranges unite in this dish to become a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.
23. Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
These smaller, slender potatoes cook quickly and pair perfectly with Easter ham, lamb and more.
24. Classic Spring Lettuce Salad
Romaine lettuce is the salad green of choice on springtime tables on Ikaria and throughout Greece, too. At Easter time, people sometimes add quartered hard-boiled eggs to the salad. The result tastes like Greek spring: herbal, a little grassy, filled with sweet aromas and the crisp, faint bitterness of very fresh romaine lettuce.
25. Green Bean Salad with Mustard Seeds and Tarragon
This salad has a good balance of clean freshness from the beans and punchy complexity from the herbs and spices.
26. Lidia Bastianich's Asparagus and Scallion Salad
This dish tastes like Spring and beautifully showcases the bounty of the season.
27. Spring Panzanella Salad
Cubes of bread soak up the delicious vinaigrette in this refreshing salad.
28. Truffled Potato Gratin
Kellie of The Suburban Soapbox dresses up this classic favorite with a truffle butter-studded cheese sauce. Talk about luxe!
BREADS
29. Bunny Bread
This absolutely adorable rabbit-shaped bread is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
30. Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits
Turn that Easter ham into a delicious sandwich with these easy 6-ingredient biscuits.
31. Make-Ahead Cinnabon-Style Cinnamon Rolls
Make and roll the buns the night before, then pop them in the oven the next day for a warm Easter treat. Add cream cheese frosting to sweeten the deal or serve them with your favorite nut butter or jam for a new twist—er, roll—on your Easter meal.
DESSERTS
32. Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Whether you like your carrot cake plain or with all the mix-ins, this recipe has you covered. Serve this sweetly spiced dessert with walnuts, raisins, coconut, and pineapple—or keep it simple with only shredded carrots in the batter. Either way, it's a guaranteed treat, especially when each slice gets a luxurious layer of cream cheese frosting.
33. Coconut Bliss Cake
One bite of this cake, coated in a decadent chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you'll be hooked. It's the Almond Joy, all grown up.
34. Nigella Lawson's Decadent Salted Chocolate Tart
The base of this rich dessert is made with crumbled chocolate cookies.
35. Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake
This cake is a tribute to good ol'-fashioned gooey cinnamon rolls, soft and full like fluffy pillows, piping hot out of the oven, entwined with ribbons of spiced cinnamon sugar, sticky with dripping cream cheese icing.
36. Carrot Cake Doughnuts
Too intimidated by layer cakes to make the Easter dessert at home? Get the same lovely carrot cake flavors — cream cheese frosting and candied walnuts, included — in doughnut form with this fun recipe from Karrie of Tasty Ever After.
37. Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ganache
No one will ever guess that these amazingly rich cupcakes by TODAY Food's Vidya Rao are actually vegan.
38. Nutella-Swirl Scones
The glorious Nutella swirl in these scones is as delicious as it is dramatic!
39. Cake Mix Coffee Cake
A box of yellow cake mix is the secret behind this incredibly easy dessert.
40. Nigella Lawson's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pots
Dollop these cookie-inspired desserts with ice cream or crème fraîche for an extra decadent Easter dish.
41. Lemon-Blackberry Cheesecake
This two-layer cheesecake looks cool and tastes better. It is nice to see the pure cheesecake layer above the berries, but if you're in a rush you really don't need to divide the batter; just add the purée and berries to the entire batter and omit that step.