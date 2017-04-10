41 Easter recipes for appetizers, ham, lamb, desserts and more

share tweet pin email

If you're looking for a little Easter inspiration, TODAY Food's got you covered with fun and creative ideas that will wow your guests. From classic deviled eggs to an over-the-top carrot cake, here are 41 delicious Easter recipes for appetizers, mains, sides, breads, desserts and more.

APPETIZERS

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Bacon and smoky paprika take these over the top.

Brandon Goodwin / TODAY

Crunchy, salty and cheesy — this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday bash.

Daniel Krieger / The Laws of Cooking...and How to Break Them

Crispy potato chips add extra crunch to these delicious one-bite hors d'oeuvres.

Casey Barber

You're only 4-ingredients away from perhaps the easiest crowd-pleasing Easter app ever.

Rainbow Room, New York City

A dash of sweet onion jam and a delicious spice mix topping elevate these classic favorites.

Casey Barber

Par-bake them the night before, then pop them in the oven 15 minutes before serving them on Easter Day.

QUICHES & TARTS

Grace Parisi / TODAY

This double-crusted savory pie is loaded with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage, mozzarella and ricotta.

Debbie Koenig

A store-bought bag of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick behind this delicious dish.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Fill up this tart with your favorite spring vegetables.

Casey Barber

Use a store-bought pie crust to make this irresistible cheesy dish.

David Anderson / TODAY

Al's hearty brunch is the perfect crowd-pleaser.

MAIN COURSES

Grace Parisi / TODAY

It's hard to believe that six ingredients could combine to make such a knockout roast.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Opa! Celebrate Easter the Greek way with this juicy lamb dish.

Cook Smarts

This super easy pasta tastes like Spring. For a slightly thicker sauce you can puree a small amount of peas with the pesto.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Impress your guests with this stunning centerpiece.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Put your slow cooker to work this Easter with Al's succulent lamb dish.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

This pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.

TODAY

It's sure to be a hit and may even leave you with leftovers.

Experimental Epicurean

Braised to juicy perfection in a slow-cooker with garlic, pearl onions and red wine, this restaurant-worthy entree from Jackie of Experimental Epicurean is a true Easter showstopper.

SIDES

Brandon Goodwin / TODAY

This cheesy, creamy potato gratin will definitely be a hit at Easter.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Nutty farro is a perfect complement to the fresh mint, smoked almonds and manchego cheese in this delicious salad.

Blood oranges, red onions and Valencia oranges unite in this dish to become a kaleidoscope of colors and a mouth-watering mélange of flavors.

Brandon Goodwin / TODAY

These smaller, slender potatoes cook quickly and pair perfectly with Easter ham, lamb and more.

Vassilis Stenos / Ikaria

Romaine lettuce is the salad green of choice on springtime tables on Ikaria and throughout Greece, too. At Easter time, people sometimes add quartered hard-boiled eggs to the salad. The result tastes like Greek spring: herbal, a little grassy, filled with sweet aromas and the crisp, faint bitterness of very fresh romaine lettuce.

Plenty

This salad has a good balance of clean freshness from the beans and punchy complexity from the herbs and spices.

Shutterstock

This dish tastes like Spring and beautifully showcases the bounty of the season.

Maria Lichty, Two Peas & Their Pod

Cubes of bread soak up the delicious vinaigrette in this refreshing salad.

The Suburban Soapbox

Kellie of The Suburban Soapbox dresses up this classic favorite with a truffle butter-studded cheese sauce. Talk about luxe!

BREADS

Donna Currie / Serious Eats

This absolutely adorable rabbit-shaped bread is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

FeaturePics

Turn that Easter ham into a delicious sandwich with these easy 6-ingredient biscuits.

Casey Barber

Make and roll the buns the night before, then pop them in the oven the next day for a warm Easter treat. Add cream cheese frosting to sweeten the deal or serve them with your favorite nut butter or jam for a new twist—er, roll—on your Easter meal.

DESSERTS

Casey Barber

Whether you like your carrot cake plain or with all the mix-ins, this recipe has you covered. Serve this sweetly spiced dessert with walnuts, raisins, coconut, and pineapple—or keep it simple with only shredded carrots in the batter. Either way, it's a guaranteed treat, especially when each slice gets a luxurious layer of cream cheese frosting.

Seton Rossini / Sweet Envy: Deceptively Easy Desserts, Designed to Steal the Show

One bite of this cake, coated in a decadent chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you'll be hooked. It's the Almond Joy, all grown up.

Keiko Oikawa

The base of this rich dessert is made with crumbled chocolate cookies.

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This cake is a tribute to good ol'-fashioned gooey cinnamon rolls, soft and full like fluffy pillows, piping hot out of the oven, entwined with ribbons of spiced cinnamon sugar, sticky with dripping cream cheese icing.

Tasty Ever After

Too intimidated by layer cakes to make the Easter dessert at home? Get the same lovely carrot cake flavors — cream cheese frosting and candied walnuts, included — in doughnut form with this fun recipe from Karrie of Tasty Ever After.

Jordan Muto / TODAY

No one will ever guess that these amazingly rich cupcakes by TODAY Food's Vidya Rao are actually vegan.

Grace Parisi / TODAY

The glorious Nutella swirl in these scones is as delicious as it is dramatic!

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

A box of yellow cake mix is the secret behind this incredibly easy dessert.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Dollop these cookie-inspired desserts with ice cream or crème fraîche for an extra decadent Easter dish.

Courtesy of My Family Table, by John Besh

This two-layer cheesecake looks cool and tastes better. It is nice to see the pure cheesecake layer above the berries, but if you're in a rush you really don't need to divide the batter; just add the purée and berries to the entire batter and omit that step.