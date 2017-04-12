share tweet email

Travel Channel personality Adam Richman shows us how to make an amazing Easter ham, and he shares a recipe for the best way to enjoy the leftovers. His ham features sweet, salty and spicy flavors and his quick and easy pasta combines the savory ham with satisfying pasta and spring veggies.

When I was living in the South, holiday ham was a staple at my friends' homes. The smell of homemade ham always filled the house with the scent of the holiday and it was incredible. Some ham recipes go way too sweet with the coating on the ham, but this one has a bit of heat from red pepper and ginger, plus bite from the cloves if you add them. It also has some fragrant fruity notes from orange zest and pineapple juice.

This pasta dish reminds me of the amazing springtime flavors in the Trastevere area of Rome. As I was told, "Favas and Pecorino are the taste of Rome in the spring."

