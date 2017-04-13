share tweet email

Chef, television personality and cookbook author Curtis Stone shares his favorite Easter brunch recipes. He bakes homemade hot cross buns with spiced butter and quick strawberry jam, smoked salmon tartines with onion relish and poached egg-topped avocado toasts with a zesty mojo sauce.

This open-faced sandwich is similar to what the Danish call smørrebrød. Slices of dense pumpernickel bread and French baguette are topped with a tangy cream cheese mixture, thin slices of smoked salmon and finished with a punchy relish. They're special enough to serve when friends come round and pair perfectly with Champagne or Chenin Blanc.

Hot cross buns are a Good Friday staple in my native Australia. These sweet buns are even better when they're toasted with spiced butter and slathered with strawberry jam.

Spicy citrus mojo sauce takes avocado toast from bland to brilliant. The poached eggs add an extra level of creaminess while the cilantro adds a fresh, earthy flavor.

If you like those Easter recipes, you should also try these: