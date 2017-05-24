Dunkin' Donuts is rolling out 2 new flavors! Here's what's headed your way

share tweet pin email

Boston Kreme and jelly are the two classic fillings most die-hard Dunkin' Donuts lovers think of, but now the chain is adding a rare new filling — vanilla cake batter — just in time for National Doughnut Day.

Like licking the bowl mid-baking? The new Dunkin' Donuts cake batter doughnut may be for you.

The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut rolls out on May 29, with a yeast shell, that vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, chocolate frosting and confetti sprinkles.

Joining it will be another new confection — the Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles Donut, another yeast-style doughnut, this one ring-shaped, but just simply frosted with white icing and topped with pink and orange D-shaped sprinkles.

Dunkin' Donuts Cake batter too sweet? This cheerful sprinkles doughnut is also rolling out.

On the same day, the chain is also unveiling a new line of s'mores-flavored coffees, a combo of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors that can be ordered in different configurations: hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos or Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, the company told TODAY Food. They're available through summer at participating locations.

(And in case you're having deju vu, yes, Starbucks has a s'mores drink but in Frappuccino form.)

The new Dunkin' Donuts coffee drink comes on the heels of other sweet new drink flavors — Coconut Crème Pie and Butter Pecan — as well as the company's much-discussed move to ditch the Coffee Coolatta in favor of the new Frozen Dunkin' Coffee.

Dunkin' Donuts Dunkin' Donuts is adding a s'mores latte, on the heels of coconut cr?me pie and butter pecan flavors.

But if you'd rather stick with an old favorite confection, you can get one of those on the house when you buy a drink on June 2 for National Doughnut Day, when customers can get a free classic doughnut of their choice, while supplies last, with the purchase of any beverage.

If it were us, we'd probably go classic — Boston Kreme forever! — but hey, it's your call.

RELATED: