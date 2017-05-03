Dunkin' Donuts is giving away free frozen coffee — find out when

share tweet pin email

Tired of mythical creature Frappuccinos from Starbucks? This simple new drink from Dunkin’ Donuts might be just what you need to cool down this summer — and the best part is that you’ll be able to try it for free.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts recently announced you can now order its signature coffee drinks, frozen, and to kick off the official introduction to stores, the coffee chain is going to be giving away 3.5-ounce cups of the drink from 10am to 2pm May 19, while supplies last.

The Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is now a permanent addition to the menu and will be available at participating locations nationwide, according to a press release. You’ll also be able to customize it just like you do with their regular coffee. Customers will have the option of adding flavor swirls or flavor shots as well as the choice of cream, whole or skim milk.

Dunkin’ Donuts recently announced that it would be discontinuing the popular Coffee Coolatta to make room for this new menu item. Customers were not too happy about that news. This could be why the chain is giving away free samples. A peace offering, perhaps?

Dunkin getting rid of the Coffee Coolatta is genuinely devastating. Summer is ruined forever. — Kelsey (@KelseyDelave) March 23, 2017

The coffee coolatta is the greatest invention of the 90's. Crazy. I'm legit crying #SaveTheCoffeeCoolatta — ShipMasterFlex (@KidNamedShippee) March 23, 2017

Of course, if coffee isn’t your thing, the store still offers other blended frozen beverages in the form of strawberry and vanilla bean Coolattas as well as a strawberry banana smoothie and frozen hot chocolate — but, you know, not free.