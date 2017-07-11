Drew Barrymore cracked the case on how to make the perfect hard-boiled egg

share tweet pin email

Drew Barrymore's life advice? Don't add to fuel the fire.

At least, that’s her take on making the perfect hard-boiled egg.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress posted a photo of the most perfect boiled egg with a yellow, soft yolk. The photo came with an exciting claim.

“15 minute hard boil in hot water, no flame,” Barrymore said in the post.

With over 30,000 likes, it’s clear that lots of folks consider Barrymore’s domestic advice to be a trusted source. While the comment section seems to be split with people who’ve tried and either loved or hated the tip, it’s certainly piqued our curiosity.

Unlike Martha Stewart and Geoffrey Zakarian, who both suggest putting the eggs in cold water, bringing it to a boil and immediately turning off the heat, Barrymore recommends plopping the egg in already hot water — either directly from the tap or zapped in the microwave.

You then let the egg sit undisturbed in the water for about 15 minutes, then use a slotted spoon to remove and rinse it under cold water.

Barrymore doesn't specify her favorite technique for peeling it — which can be a pain — but we have a genius tip from Justin Chapple: Use a spoon! Tap the bottom of a hard-boiled egg on a work surface and then peel off just the bottom of the shell. Gently slide an everyday teaspoon between the shell and the egg white and then carefully rotate the egg to remove the shell.

Regardless of whether or not you’ll be testing out Barrymore’s latest tip, we love watching the star’s kitchen endeavors almost as much as we love watching her on the big screen!