During the summer, adults are stuffing their faces with hot dogs, burgers and all kinds of ice cream. OK, fine, that's us.

But when it comes to Drew Barrymore's 4-year-old daughter Olive, only healthy foods will do for camp lunches!

Another Olive camp lunch made out of the @100daysofrealfood book quesadilla and peppers with guacamole and cucumbers. Made it with love. I hope she likes it. Thank you for the recipe!!!! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star, 42, has recently been posting some delightful, colorful shots of the pre-packed, YumBox lunches she's packed for Olive, and we can feel the love from here. (We're sure her 3-year-old Frankie gets similarly good meals, just at home.)

Or maybe that's just the heart-shaped peanut butter and jelly sandwich she's struggling to find a place for among the neatly-divided-up compartments.

Camp lunch for olive, but now where do I put the pb and j that I cut out with a cookie cutter? #heartshapedlunch #yumboxrules @yumboxlunch ps I think I just learned how to tag someone on insta! #productivebeforeAM A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Camp lunches are not easy to master: Often there's a lack of refrigeration, and kids work up a real appetite running around doing all of those fun activities. But we appreciate that Barrymore is looking to the experts (she credits Lisa Leake's "100 Days of Real Food" blog and book for some inspiration) to keep things flavorful and nutritious.

Plus, she hasn't forgotten to include a little non-food bonus in the lunches: love notes!

@seedlingsgroup and one of my besties @aliza118 helped remind me to leave love notes and make banana art to leave in olives lunch box! A TGIF for my girl to open and see that I am with her always! Thanks Aunty Aliza! Great call! And a great way to end the week. #camplunch A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Now, how do we get Barrymore to start packing our midday meals?

