During the summer, adults are stuffing their faces with hot dogs, burgers and all kinds of ice cream. OK, fine, that's us.
But when it comes to Drew Barrymore's 4-year-old daughter Olive, only healthy foods will do for camp lunches!
The "Santa Clarita Diet" star, 42, has recently been posting some delightful, colorful shots of the pre-packed, YumBox lunches she's packed for Olive, and we can feel the love from here. (We're sure her 3-year-old Frankie gets similarly good meals, just at home.)
Or maybe that's just the heart-shaped peanut butter and jelly sandwich she's struggling to find a place for among the neatly-divided-up compartments.
Camp lunches are not easy to master: Often there's a lack of refrigeration, and kids work up a real appetite running around doing all of those fun activities. But we appreciate that Barrymore is looking to the experts (she credits Lisa Leake's "100 Days of Real Food" blog and book for some inspiration) to keep things flavorful and nutritious.
Plus, she hasn't forgotten to include a little non-food bonus in the lunches: love notes!
Now, how do we get Barrymore to start packing our midday meals?
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.