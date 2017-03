share tweet pin email

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer shares her go-to budget-friendly dinner. Her creamy poppy seed chicken casserole, bright, citrusy rice and sweet sausage rigatoni cost less that $20 to make!

Lemon Rice TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 25 minutes Prep time: 10 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

