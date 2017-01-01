share tweet pin email

After weeks of seemingly endless parties, potlucks and holiday cheer, most of us want a break from it all to focus on getting healthy. And if you haven't fallen off the health bandwagon this year, you may be considering a detox. There are tons of them out there, from juices to soups to teas to tacos, but what really constitutes a detox?

Most health experts, including me, will tell you that your body does a good job of detoxing all on its own. Our liver detoxifies chemicals and metabolizes drugs, while our kidneys filter our blood, remove waste and keep our electrolytes in balance. As long as you’re a healthy person, this system works pretty incredibly.

OK, so maybe you don’t really need to “detox,” but you may feel bloated from all the extra sodium you’ve been eating (and drinking) and your digestive system could be a bit sluggish from a lack of fiber. Those issues can be improved with the right combination of good-for-you ingredients.

Here are some drinks I’ve designed to help you feel your absolute rockstar best as the new year kicks into high gear. Not everyone has a juicer, so these smoothies are designed to be whipped up in your blender. Plus, that means that all of the filling fiber from the fruits and veggies is retained (more details on all that good stuff in the recipes below), which will help if your skinny jeans are feeling tighter than they did before all this holiday business started.

