Rise and shine! Try these 33 delicious egg breakfast recipes

Soft-scrambled, over-easy, in an omelet or baked in a casserole — there are so many fantastic ways to enjoy eggs that sometimes it's hard to choose what kind to have for breakfast or brunch. From a perfect French omelet to slow-cooker huevos rancheros, here are 33 egg breakfast recipes to try.

Flatbreads are a great vehicle for cheese and eggs, making them an ideal choice for breakfast pizzas.

This simple egg dish delivers the same delicious punch of a classic Greek omelet (spinach, feta and eggs) without the fuss of actually making an omelet.

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian knows a few tips for making the perfect omelet. One trick that might surprise you: He uses frozen diced butter when starting an omelet; it provides lift and makes the omelet creamier as it emulsifies. He also uses an extra egg yolk.

This fabulous breakfast sandwich will satisfy well into lunchtime.

Apple adds a touch of sweetness to this savory breakfast dish.

Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (called a rösti in Switzerland and German-speaking countries) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin in the oven.

Chef Bobby Flay gives this Italian-inspired breakfast toast a bright Southwestern kick with homemade jalapeño pesto.

If you're trying to get your eating habits on track, you know that breakfast is the meal that sets the pace for your entire day. You want something that will fill you up for hours — but that doesn't take hours to make. These easy egg, spinach and avocado breakfast tacos are the perfect solution.

Slow-Cooker Huevos Rancheros

This supremely delicious (and supremely easy!) one–pot dish makes a great breakfast or brunch.

This supremely delicious (and supremely easy!) one–pot dish makes a great breakfast or brunch.

One pan and done!

They're elegant, easy and perfect for breakfast or brunch.

Here's a fun new way to get your eggs, bacon and potatoes in one shot.

Yes, you can have lasagna for breakfast! This one's layered with veggies, bacon and super creamy cheese sauce.

You can't go wrong with this one-pot veggie-filled breakfast.

Skip the potatoes and try oats with your morning eggs for a healthy upgrade.

Turn the classic combination of sausage, peppers and onions into an easy Italian breakfast casserole that the whole family will love.

You can put the egg ingredients together uncooked the night before and microwave it in the morning to save time.

It's so good that you may want it for lunch and dinner, too.

With a savory filling wrapped in buttery, flaky dough, grab-and-go baked egg soufflés are a deluxe way to start the day.

This one awesome dish is so much greater than the sum of its very few parts. For an added dimension, while still staying true to the 3-ingredient rule, swap out the Monterey Jack for spicy Pepper Jack or chipotle Gouda, or marble–rye or multi-grain for the white bread.

This classic Spanish dish is always a crowd-pleasing breakfast.

A standard on many diner menus, huevos rancheros starts your morning off with a kick. The power of the kick is up to you. Choose a mild or spicy salsa to fit your morning mood.

Because who doesn't love quiche? It's like having pie for breakfast.

If you like classic Niçoise salad, then you'll love these savory tartines.

A store-bought package of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick behind this delicious dish.

Combine layers of shredded potatoes, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, etc. and eggs, set your slow cooker on low before bedtime and by 7:00am, breakfast is ready.

Assemble it the night before, then just pop it in the oven in the morning.

The secret, in our opinions, involves olive oil and a spoon.

Put your muffin tin to work for these quick bites.

Save time by using a store-bought crust.

You only need five ingredients for this easy dish.

Fragrant basil is the perfect foil to sweet corn in this one-pan breakfast.

Whip up a batch for the week, then pop them in the freezer.

