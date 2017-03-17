Food

Rise and shine! Try these 33 delicious egg breakfast recipes

TODAY

Soft-scrambled, over-easy, in an omelet or baked in a casserole — there are so many fantastic ways to enjoy eggs that sometimes it's hard to choose what kind to have for breakfast or brunch. From a perfect French omelet to slow-cooker huevos rancheros, here are 33 egg breakfast recipes to try.

3-Ingredient Breakfast Pizza Bianco
3–Ingredient Breakfast Pizza Bianco
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
1
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

Flatbreads are a great vehicle for cheese and eggs, making them an ideal choice for breakfast pizzas.

3-Ingredient Greek Omelet Scramble
Greek Omelet Scramble
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

This simple egg dish delivers the same delicious punch of a classic Greek omelet (spinach, feta and eggs) without the fuss of actually making an omelet.

The Proper Omelet

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to make chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Perfect Omelet

Play Video - 0:49

How to make chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Perfect Omelet

Play Video - 0:49

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian knows a few tips for making the perfect omelet. One trick that might surprise you: He uses frozen diced butter when starting an omelet; it provides lift and makes the omelet creamier as it emulsifies. He also uses an extra egg yolk.

5-Ingredient Bacon, Greens and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
5-Ingredient Bacon, Greens and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Get the recipe

This fabulous breakfast sandwich will satisfy well into lunchtime.

Sausage, Spinach, and Apple Strata
Giada de Laurentiis's recipe for sausage, spinach and apple strata
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Apple adds a touch of sweetness to this savory breakfast dish.

Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs
Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (called a rösti in Switzerland and German-speaking countries) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin in the oven.

Calabrian Scrambled Eggs with Jalapeno Pesto Bruschetta
Bobby Flay's Calabrian Scrambled Eggs with Jalapeno Pesto Bruschetta
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

Chef Bobby Flay gives this Italian-inspired breakfast toast a bright Southwestern kick with homemade jalapeño pesto.

Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos
Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

If you're trying to get your eating habits on track, you know that breakfast is the meal that sets the pace for your entire day. You want something that will fill you up for hours — but that doesn't take hours to make. These easy egg, spinach and avocado breakfast tacos are the perfect solution.

Slow-Cooker Huevos Rancheros
Slow Cooker Huevos Rancheros
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

This supremely delicious (and supremely easy!) one–pot dish makes a great breakfast or brunch.

Baked Eggs with Mushrooms
Baked eggs and mushrooms
Maya Visnyei
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

One pan and done!

Creamy Baked Eggs with Leeks and Spinach
Creamy Baked Eggs with Leeks and Spinach
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

They're elegant, easy and perfect for breakfast or brunch.

Breakfast Baked Potato Boats Stuffed with Cheesy Eggs
Breakfast Potato Boats Stuffed with Cheesy Eggs
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Here's a fun new way to get your eggs, bacon and potatoes in one shot.

Breakfast Lasagna
Breakfast Lasagna
Pamela Brown
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

Yes, you can have lasagna for breakfast! This one's layered with veggies, bacon and super creamy cheese sauce.

Baby Kale, Mushroom and Feta Frittata
Baby kale, mushroom and feta frittata
Cook Smarts
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

You can't go wrong with this one-pot veggie-filled breakfast.

Savory Oats with Bacon, Mushrooms, Fried Egg
Forbidden black rice with oats, bacon mushrooms and a fried egg.
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Skip the potatoes and try oats with your morning eggs for a healthy upgrade.

Easy Italian Sausage and Peppers Breakfast Casserole
Kristin Sollenne cooks up an easy Italian Sausage and Peppers Breakfast Casserole
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Turn the classic combination of sausage, peppers and onions into an easy Italian breakfast casserole that the whole family will love.

Bacon and Eggs in a Mason Jar topped with Avocado, Tomato & Basil
Natalie Morales' bacon and egg breakfast in a Mason jar
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

You can put the egg ingredients together uncooked the night before and microwave it in the morning to save time.

Charred Broccoli, Mushroom and Egg Strata
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

It's so good that you may want it for lunch and dinner, too.

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4 large soufflés or 9 muffin-size soufflés
Get the recipe

With a savory filling wrapped in buttery, flaky dough, grab-and-go baked egg soufflés are a deluxe way to start the day.

Grilled Cheese Egg-in-a-Hole
Grilled Cheese Egg-in-a-Hole: Serve with the cut-out on the side
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

This one awesome dish is so much greater than the sum of its very few parts. For an added dimension, while still staying true to the 3-ingredient rule, swap out the Monterey Jack for spicy Pepper Jack or chipotle Gouda, or marble–rye or multi-grain for the white bread.

Natalie's Tortilla Espanola
Natalie Morales' tortilla espanola recipe
Matt Toder / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

This classic Spanish dish is always a crowd-pleasing breakfast.

Huevos Rancheros in a Mug
Huevos Rancheros Microwave Mug Eggs recipe
Teri Lyn Fisher
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

A standard on many diner menus, huevos rancheros starts your morning off with a kick. The power of the kick is up to you. Choose a mild or spicy salsa to fit your morning mood.

Al Roker's Broccoli, Ham and Cheddar Quiche
AL Roker's broccoli, ham and cheddar quiche
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Because who doesn't love quiche? It's like having pie for breakfast.

Avocado, Tuna and Egg Tartines
Avocado, Tuna and Egg Tartines
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

If you like classic Niçoise salad, then you'll love these savory tartines.

Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

A store-bought package of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick behind this delicious dish.

Slow-Cooker Lumberjack Breakfast Bake
Slow Cooker Lumberjack Breakfast Bake
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6 to 8
Get the recipe

Combine layers of shredded potatoes, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, etc. and eggs, set your slow cooker on low before bedtime and by 7:00am, breakfast is ready.

The Ultimate Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

Assemble it the night before, then just pop it in the oven in the morning.

The Perfect Fried Egg

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How to make the perfect fried egg

Play Video - 0:45

How to make the perfect fried egg

Play Video - 0:45

The secret, in our opinions, involves olive oil and a spoon.

Mini-Corn and Ham Frittatas
Joel Gamoran's kid-friendly muffin tin fittatas
Megan O. Steintrager / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

Put your muffin tin to work for these quick bites.

Vegetable and Fine Herb Quiche
Vegetable and Fine Herb Quiche
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

Save time by using a store-bought crust.

Frittata with seasonal greens
Megan Wheeler / TODAY
Megan Wheeler / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

You only need five ingredients for this easy dish.

Grilled Corn and Basil Frittata
Corn and Basil Frittata recipe
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Fragrant basil is the perfect foil to sweet corn in this one-pan breakfast.

Muffin-Pan Omelets
Ellie Kemper and Al Roker make meals in muffin tins
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Whip up a batch for the week, then pop them in the freezer.

