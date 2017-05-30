Food

Kick off summer with a Southern-style fish fry

Celebrity chef Katie Lee from Food Network's "The Kitchen" stops by the TODAY kitchen to demonstrate how to make a classic Southern-style fish fry with crispy fish, tangy tartar sauce, golden french fries and creamy coleslaw.

Southern-Style Fish Fry
Fried seafood makes me think of being at the beach. The cornmeal gives an added crunch and texture to the fish.

Buttermilk Coleslaw
Slaw is the perfect summer side. This version gets a tangy twist from buttermilk and apple cider vinegar.

