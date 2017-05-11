5 delicious French toast recipes for Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, let Mom wake up to the best kind of breakfast: one she didn’t have to make herself! Serve up your love on a platter, with help from one of these 5 simple yet creative recipes for French toast.
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
Imagine rich, fruity cheesecake stuffed inside egg-battered sourdough bread, smothered in syrup, and you have Just a Taste’s indulgent take on French toast.
Baked French Toast Muffins
If you loathe standing over a griddle to flip French toast, this one’s for you: Averie Cooks’ recipe for a baked muffin version is scrumptious, easy—and portable, so it’s ready to go for a picnic or to a loved one’s home.
Cinnamon French Toast Bites
RecipeTin Eats’ French toast cubes are akin to mini doughnuts, but with 80 percent fewer calories. The bite-sized pieces are just right for an all-ages crowd.
Hot Chocolate French Toast
Sure, you could serve Half Baked Harvest’s decadent chocolate French toast as a dessert — but Mother’s Day seems like a plenty special occasion to bring it out first thing in the morning, too!
Baked French Toast
If mom’s taste veers more toward the classics, Laundry in Louboutins offers a more traditional — but still wow-worthy—version to help you get it just right.
This article was originally published on May 5, 2015.