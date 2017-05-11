Food

5 delicious French toast recipes for Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, let Mom wake up to the best kind of breakfast: one she didn’t have to make herself! Serve up your love on a platter, with help from one of these 5 simple yet creative recipes for French toast.

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

 Just a Taste

Imagine rich, fruity cheesecake stuffed inside egg-battered sourdough bread, smothered in syrup, and you have Just a Taste’s indulgent take on French toast.

Baked French Toast Muffins

Averie Cooks

If you loathe standing over a griddle to flip French toast, this one’s for you: Averie Cooks’ recipe for a baked muffin version is scrumptious, easy—and portable, so it’s ready to go for a picnic or to a loved one’s home.

Cinnamon French Toast Bites

RecipeTin Eats

RecipeTin Eats’ French toast cubes are akin to mini doughnuts, but with 80 percent fewer calories. The bite-sized pieces are just right for an all-ages crowd.

Hot Chocolate French Toast

Half Baked Harvest

Sure, you could serve Half Baked Harvest’s decadent chocolate French toast as a dessert — but Mother’s Day seems like a plenty special occasion to bring it out first thing in the morning, too!

Baked French Toast

Laundry in Louboutins

If mom’s taste veers more toward the classics, Laundry in Louboutins offers a more traditional — but still wow-worthy—version to help you get it just right.

Alesandra Dubin is a Los Angeles-based writer and the founder of lifestyle, travel, and home blog Homebody in Motion. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Google+ and Twitter.

This article was originally published on May 5, 2015.

