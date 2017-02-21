Food

Restaurant-ready comfort food: Pork chops, mushroom risotto & salad with bacon

TODAY

Chef Michael Lomonaco, executive chef at Porter House Bar and Grill in New York, shares with us his "Sunday night go-to dish": Pork chops with vinegar peppers and broccoli rabe, which is complex-tasting but surprisingly easy to make, paired with classic creamy risotto with mushrooms and a Boston lettuce salad with bacon dressing.

Porterhouse Pork Chops with Vinegar Peppers and Broccoli Rabe
Michael Lomonaco's pork chop with vinegar peppers and broccoli rabe
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
4
Get the recipe
Boston Lettuce with Bacon Dressing
Boston lettuce and bacon vinaigrette
Glowonconcept / Shutterstock
Get the recipe
Mushroom Risotto with Truffles
mushroom risotto with truffles
Robyn Mackenzie / Shutterstock
Get the recipe

