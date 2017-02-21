Chef Michael Lomonaco, executive chef at Porter House Bar and Grill in New York, shares with us his "Sunday night go-to dish": Pork chops with vinegar peppers and broccoli rabe, which is complex-tasting but surprisingly easy to make, paired with classic creamy risotto with mushrooms and a Boston lettuce salad with bacon dressing.
Chef Michael Lomonaco's 'Sunday night go-to' dish: Delicious grilled pork chops with vinegar peppersPlay Video - 3:43
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Glowonconcept / Shutterstock
Robyn Mackenzie / Shutterstock