Clear coffee is here to give you a stain-free caffeine fix

It looks like a bottle of water, but it tastes like your morning cup of joe.

The world's first clear coffee has been invented by a company called CLR CFF started by two brothers in Slovakia.

You can now add the clear java, which is meant to be drunk cold or used to liven up cocktails, to the world's strongest coffee and chewable coffee gummies as the latest out-of-the-ordinary way to get your caffeine fix.

Why would you want to drink clear coffee? Let David Nagy, the co-founder of CLR CFF with his brother Adam, explain.

"We are heavy coffee drinkers,'' he told London's Evening Standard. "Like many other people we struggled with the teeth stains caused by it. There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs, so we decided to create our own recipe."

The company's website claims it's the first colorless coffee in the world, made from fresh-roasted Arabica coffee beans. It costs about $7.50 for two bottles and $17.50 for a pack of five and is currently only available online and in a handful of stores in the United Kingdom.

CLR CFF does not contain any preservatives, artificial flavors or stabilizers, which was an important factor to the brothers.

"Because of the hectic lifestyle we lead, we wanted to make a refreshing, ready-to-drink coffee which provides the boost but is low in calories,'' Nagy told The Evening Standard. Will this clear drink become the next big thing in the coffee world or will it quickly get retired to the drink graveyard like its predecessor Clear Pepsi ? Only time will tell.

