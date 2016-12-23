share tweet pin email

Food & Wine's Gail Simmons' mother, Renee Simmons, has a secret for making long potato strands that fry up extra-crispy, and Tim Love has a secret "Game Rub" that takes his prime rib roast to a whole other level. Combined, these two dishes make for the ultimate Chrismukkah feast. Stick your fork into the best of both worlds this holiday.

