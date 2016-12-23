Food & Wine's Gail Simmons' mother, Renee Simmons, has a secret for making long potato strands that fry up extra-crispy, and Tim Love has a secret "Game Rub" that takes his prime rib roast to a whole other level. Combined, these two dishes make for the ultimate Chrismukkah feast. Stick your fork into the best of both worlds this holiday.
Last-minute holiday menu items: prime rib roast and potato latkesPlay Video - 4:15
Last-minute holiday menu items: prime rib roast and potato latkesPlay Video - 4:15
More video
Christmas song-inspired sweet treats will have your taste buds dancing
Cupcake bouquets: See the secrets of this delicious trend
Try chef Michael Fiorelli’s ‘downlow burger’ for football game night
Make the Scottos’ Feast of the Seven Fishes for a real Italian Christmas Eve
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: The world's easiest prime rib roast: Master a holiday classic
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: Christmas dinner ideas: appetizers, mains, sides and desserts recipes to try