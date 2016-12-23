Food

Make easy prime rib roast and perfect potato pancakes on Christmas and Hanukkah

TODAY

Food & Wine's Gail Simmons' mother, Renee Simmons, has a secret for making long potato strands that fry up extra-crispy, and Tim Love has a secret "Game Rub" that takes his prime rib roast to a whole other level. Combined, these two dishes make for the ultimate Chrismukkah feast. Stick your fork into the best of both worlds this holiday.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Last-minute holiday menu items: prime rib roast and potato latkes

Play Video - 4:15

Last-minute holiday menu items: prime rib roast and potato latkes

Play Video - 4:15

More video

Salt-Crusted Prime Rib Roast
Tim Love's prime rib recipe
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: The world's easiest prime rib roast: Master a holiday classic

Gail Simmons's Mom's Potato Pancakes (Hanukkah Latkes)
Gail Simmons's Mom's potato pancakes Hanukkah latkes recipe
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
40
Get the recipe

RELATED: Christmas dinner ideas: appetizers, mains, sides and desserts recipes to try

More: Food Entertaining On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP