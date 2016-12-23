Food

Christmas cocktail recipes: eggnog, punch and mojitos

TODAY Contributor

'Tis the season for Christmas cocktails and we've got you covered with festive drinks with Ray Isle, Food & Wine's Executive Wine Editor, and cocktail expert Leslie Sbrocco. Here are 6 easy and delicious Christmas cocktail recipes to try.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Raise a glass to these festive holiday cocktails

Play Video - 4:15

Raise a glass to these festive holiday cocktails

Play Video - 4:15

More video

Holiday Mojitos (Merry, Merry Mojitos)
Holiday Mojitos (Merry, Merry Mojitos)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

Have a happy, merry everything with these holiday mojitos!

RELATED: Christmas cakes, cookies and pies: Holiday desserts to make now

Fourth Hour Fizz Cocktail
Fourth Hour Fizz Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

It takes about 30 seconds to make this fun and festive drink.

RELATED: Christmas dinner ideas: appetizers, mains, sides and desserts recipes to try

Italian Aperol Spritz Punch
Italian Aperol Spritz Punch
Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12-16
Get the recipe

This sparkling Italian Aperol spritz punch is perfect for a party.

RELATED: 12 tips for avoiding weight gain during the holidays

Ginger Spice Punch
Ginger Spice Punch
Shutterstock
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

This ginger spice apple cider cocktail recipe can be made in single servings or scaled to make punch. Just be sure to use 1 part bourbon to 5 parts apple cider (not apple juice).

RELATED: Crock-Pot Christmas! 10 slow-cooker recipes to try

Keoke Coffee Cocktail
Keoke Coffee Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Enjoy a good cup of Joe? Then you'll love this classic Keoke coffee cocktail. This cocktail originated at Bully's Steakhouse in San Diego, California. The owner, George Bullington, invented the drink, and the staff called it "George's Coffee" until a Hawaiian chef suggested they use the Hawaiian version of his name, Keoke.

Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Crème Cocktail)
Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Cr?me Cocktail)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

Leslie calls this lighter, eggless take on classic eggnog flavors the Tawny Crème Cocktail.

More: Food Entertaining Drinks Holidays Kathie Lee & Hoda

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP