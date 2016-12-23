'Tis the season for Christmas cocktails and we've got you covered with festive drinks with Ray Isle, Food & Wine's Executive Wine Editor, and cocktail expert Leslie Sbrocco. Here are 6 easy and delicious Christmas cocktail recipes to try.
Raise a glass to these festive holiday cocktailsPlay Video - 4:15
Raise a glass to these festive holiday cocktailsPlay Video - 4:15
More video
Pomegranate sparkler, peppermint martini: Low-calorie holiday cocktails
Jane Krakowski and Hoda try ‘decadent’ Starbucks Fruitcake Frappuccino
Fancy wine vs. wine in a box: Can people really tell the difference?
Alcohol-free weddings: Are they sensible, or just stingy?
Have a happy, merry everything with these holiday mojitos!
RELATED: Christmas cakes, cookies and pies: Holiday desserts to make now
It takes about 30 seconds to make this fun and festive drink.
RELATED: Christmas dinner ideas: appetizers, mains, sides and desserts recipes to try
This sparkling Italian Aperol spritz punch is perfect for a party.
RELATED: 12 tips for avoiding weight gain during the holidays
This ginger spice apple cider cocktail recipe can be made in single servings or scaled to make punch. Just be sure to use 1 part bourbon to 5 parts apple cider (not apple juice).
RELATED: Crock-Pot Christmas! 10 slow-cooker recipes to try
Enjoy a good cup of Joe? Then you'll love this classic Keoke coffee cocktail. This cocktail originated at Bully's Steakhouse in San Diego, California. The owner, George Bullington, invented the drink, and the staff called it "George's Coffee" until a Hawaiian chef suggested they use the Hawaiian version of his name, Keoke.
Leslie calls this lighter, eggless take on classic eggnog flavors the Tawny Crème Cocktail.