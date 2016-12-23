share tweet pin email

'Tis the season for Christmas cocktails and we've got you covered with festive drinks with Ray Isle, Food & Wine's Executive Wine Editor, and cocktail expert Leslie Sbrocco. Here are 6 easy and delicious Christmas cocktail recipes to try.

Have a happy, merry everything with these holiday mojitos!

It takes about 30 seconds to make this fun and festive drink.

This sparkling Italian Aperol spritz punch is perfect for a party.

This ginger spice apple cider cocktail recipe can be made in single servings or scaled to make punch. Just be sure to use 1 part bourbon to 5 parts apple cider (not apple juice).

Enjoy a good cup of Joe? Then you'll love this classic Keoke coffee cocktail. This cocktail originated at Bully's Steakhouse in San Diego, California. The owner, George Bullington, invented the drink, and the staff called it "George's Coffee" until a Hawaiian chef suggested they use the Hawaiian version of his name, Keoke.

Leslie calls this lighter, eggless take on classic eggnog flavors the Tawny Crème Cocktail.