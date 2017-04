share tweet pin email

Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson has had a lot of success in the culinary world, but his life began with hardships in Ethiopia. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the 47-year-old restaurateur tells Willie Geist about his upbringing in a diverse family, having fish thrown in his face while he honed his culinary skills in Europe, and what his mother told him before he was set to cook for President Obama.