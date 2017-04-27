Get a free cone at Carvel today and help the Red Cross

share tweet pin email

If you're lucky enough to live in one of the 24 states that has a Carvel, swing by today from 3 to 8 p.m. to pick up a free cone — and support a good cause.

To start ice cream season right, the classic chain is giving out a free junior soft-serve cone of vanilla, chocolate or cookie butter (aka speculoos)—one per customer, of course.

Carvel We all scream for...free cone day at Carvel!

While you're there, you can also support a great cause — the American Red Cross — by picking up a $1 coupon book that has more than $20 in Carvel savings. All proceeds will go to the Red Cross, with contributions — supporting disaster relief efforts — now exceeding $150,000 to date, the company said.

“We’re extremely proud to be a supporter of the American Red Cross for the last six years. Carvel’s guiding purpose is to bring joy to people via simple pleasures, and thus, it was a natural fit to partner with an organization that brings joy to people in a time of need by providing urgent relief and simple comforts," Scott Colwell, president of Carvel, told TODAY.

Last year on TODAY, we celebrated Carvel's free cone day by taking a look at some retro commercials for the ice cream brand, featuring, of course, the iconic Fudgie the Whale cake.

Carvel Carvel has been around since 1934, but its shops are keeping up with the times with a modern new look — and soft-serve flavors like cookie butter.

While Fudgie is still around, many of the the 83-year-old ice cream maker's shops have an updated, modern look and a much more expansive menu than back in the day — though the ice cream is still made fresh locally, with local ingredients (Tom Carvel was apparently a hipster pioneer ahead of his time!).

The soft-serve flavors, which vary by shop, now include more than a dozen options, like tiramisu, pumpkin and that cookie butter — which you can try for free today.