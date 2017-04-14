Why everyone is talking about this 15-second Burger King ad

share tweet pin email

What might have seemed like a brilliant marketing idea at first has turned into an ad that’s crossed the line for many viewers.

Burger King’s latest commercial features an actor saying the words, “OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?” The thing is, “OK Google” is a trigger for Google Home, a voice-activated speaker that will answer your questions when prompted. If you had the device turned on within earshot of the TV while the commercial was playing, there’s a good chance it started spouting off information and ingredients about the burger from Wikipedia.

Needless to say, many people were not happy with this somewhat intrusive marketing ploy. Less than three hours after the commercial first aired on TV on Wednesday night, Google Home fixed the device so that the ad would no longer be recognized by the system.

This wasn't the first time the company tried to block this ad from the device. Google Home had previously fixed the issue after Burger King first premiered the commercial on YouTube earlier that day, according to AdWeek. The fast-food chain then used a revised commercial when it aired on TV during late night talk shows. Google soon put an end to that too.

The infamous ad on YouTube has more dislikes than likes, and some users are taking their anger out on the company in the comments. TODAY's co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Dylan Dreyer agreed that the ad is clever, but that it crossed the line.

But, even with all the controversy, the video has over 1.5 million views and made the trending section of the video site. So, maybe they did something right?