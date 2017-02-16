Food

Brownies recipes 2 ways: Try red velvet brownies and Mississippi mud brownies

TODAY

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell puts a Southern spin on brownies with her red velvet cake and Mississippi mud pie-inspired brownie recipes.

Red velvet and Mississippi mud brownies: Make them without a mix!

Red velvet and Mississippi mud brownies: Make them without a mix!

Red Velvet Brownies with Cream Cheese Frosting
Chef Elizabeth Heiskell puts a Southern spin on brownies with her red velvet cake and Mississippi mud pie-inspired brownie recipes. TODAY, February 16, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mississippi Mud Brownies
Chef Elizabeth Heiskell puts a Southern spin on brownies with her red velvet cake and Mississippi mud pie-inspired brownie recipes. TODAY, February 16, 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
