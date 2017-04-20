10 ooey, gooey brownie recipes to get your chocolate fix

share tweet pin email

Cupcakes, cake pops, Cronuts and puffle cones have all had their moment, but when you want a truly satisfying dessert that also happens to be incredibly easy to make, nothing beats a rich and chocolaty brownie.

Whether you like your brownies basic or dressed up with nuts, caramel swirls, cherries, candy or even red wine, here are 10 brownies recipes to get your chocolate fix right now.

What sets these brownies apart from all other brownies is their unparalleled chewiness. Oh, and it doesn't hurt that crushed Oreos are baked right into the batter, either.

Nigella Lawson makes these addictive brownies with just three ingredients: eggs, sea salt and Nutella (four ingredients if you dust them with sugar before serving).

Siri Daly's brownies get a protein and fiber boost from black beans, a secret ingredient nobody will suspect.

Use your slow-cooker, brownie mix and chocolate pudding to make these super-rich chocolate brownies.

Billy Dec's recipe proves that with just a few simple pantry staples, you can made delicious homemade brownies at home that will blow away any box mix.

This version of black bean brownies is also gluten-free!

Spice up your brownies with a hit of smoky chipotle powder.

A Cookie Named Desire

Nothing goes together like chocolate and red wine. The combo epitomizes sensual indulgence. But why sip then bite when you could just bite? There is now such a thing as red wine brownies. Yes: Red. Wine. Brownies.

Beet Brownies Debbie Koenig Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 30 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Servings: 16 Get the recipe

Use vegetables as an ingredient in foods kids already like, for instance these super-fudgy Beet Brownies. The root vegetable's natural sweetness lets you use a bit less sugar, and together with whole-wheat pastry flour, it bumps up the fiber.

These over-the-top brownies from Elise Strachan of "My Cupcake Addiction" are made with layers of rich chocolate brownie batter, creamy cheesecake and cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies.

Stuff chocolate caramel brownies with Twix bars for an extra delicious treat.

This post was originally published Dec. 8, 2016.