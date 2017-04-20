Food

10 ooey, gooey brownie recipes to get your chocolate fix

Cupcakes, cake pops, Cronuts and puffle cones have all had their moment, but when you want a truly satisfying dessert that also happens to be incredibly easy to make, nothing beats a rich and chocolaty brownie.

Whether you like your brownies basic or dressed up with nuts, caramel swirls, cherries, candy or even red wine, here are 10 brownies recipes to get your chocolate fix right now.

One-Bowl Chewy Oreo Brownies
Jocelyn Delk Adams' One-Bowl Chewy Oreo Brownies
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
What sets these brownies apart from all other brownies is their unparalleled chewiness. Oh, and it doesn't hurt that crushed Oreos are baked right into the batter, either.

Nutella Brownies
Nigella Lawson's recipes for chocolate chip cookie dough pots and Nutella brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Nigella Lawson makes these addictive brownies with just three ingredients: eggs, sea salt and Nutella (four ingredients if you dust them with sugar before serving).

Black Bean Brownies
Siri Daly makes black bean brownies.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's brownies get a protein and fiber boost from black beans, a secret ingredient nobody will suspect.

Slow-Cooker Triple Chocolate Brownies
Triple chocolate brownies and cherry delight dump desserts
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Use your slow-cooker, brownie mix and chocolate pudding to make these super-rich chocolate brownies.

Double Chocolate Walnut Brownies
Billy Dec makes double chocolate walnut brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Billy Dec's recipe proves that with just a few simple pantry staples, you can made delicious homemade brownies at home that will blow away any box mix.

Gluten-Free Black Bean Brownies
Gluten-free black bean brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This version of black bean brownies is also gluten-free!

Chocolate and Chipotle Brownies
Ana Claudia Talancón of Top Chef Mexico spices up brownies, cocktails and candies with a punch of chili to heat things up on Valentine’s Day
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Spice up your brownies with a hit of smoky chipotle powder.

Red Wine Brownies

A Cookie Named Desire

Nothing goes together like chocolate and red wine. The combo epitomizes sensual indulgence. But why sip then bite when you could just bite? There is now such a thing as red wine brownies. Yes: Red. Wine. Brownies.

Beet Brownies
Beet brownies
Debbie Koenig
Use vegetables as an ingredient in foods kids already like, for instance these super-fudgy Beet Brownies. The root vegetable's natural sweetness lets you use a bit less sugar, and together with whole-wheat pastry flour, it bumps up the fiber.

Oreo Cheesecake Brownie Bars
Oreo Cheesecake Bars by Elise Strachan
Samantha Okazaki/TODAY
These over-the-top brownies from Elise Strachan of "My Cupcake Addiction" are made with layers of rich chocolate brownie batter, creamy cheesecake and cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies.

Stuffed Chocolate Caramel Brownies
Stuffed Chocolate Caramel Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Stuff chocolate caramel brownies with Twix bars for an extra delicious treat.

This post was originally published Dec. 8, 2016.

