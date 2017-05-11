6 mess-free recipes for making Mom breakfast in bed

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips shows us some quick and easy breakfast-in-bed hacks for Mother's Day. Treat mom to pancake dippers, ham and egg cups, a hibiscus-infused mocktail and more for her special day.
1. Ham & Egg Cups
Ingredients:
Eggs
Thinly sliced ham
Chopped parsley
Hot sauce
Equipment:
Muffin tin
Method:
Line the cups of a muffin tin with ham, then crack eggs inside. Bake in a 350°F oven until the eggs are cooked through. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with hot sauce on the side.
2. Pancake & Fruit Kebabs
Ingredients:
Mini frozen pancakes
Assorted fruits, such as strawberries, banana slices and blueberries
Maple syrup, for drizzling
Yogurt, for dipping
Equipment:
6-inch decorative skewers
Method:
Heat frozen mini pancakes, then skewer them onto 6-inch decorative skewers alternating them with fruits. Drizzle them with maple syrup and serve with yogurt for dipping.
3. Pancake Dippers
Ingredients:
Mini frozen pancakes
Raspberries
Powdered sugar
Yogurt or maple syrup
Equipment:
Toothpicks
Method:
Heat mini frozen pancakes, then stack 3 to 4 in a little pile. Top each pile of pancakes with a raspberry, and then secure it all with a decorative toothpick. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with yogurt or syrup on the side.
4. DIY Edible Arrangement
Ingredients:
Assorted fruits (apple, pineapple and watermelon slices, blueberries, strawberries, grapes, etc.)
Equipment:
Assorted cookie cutters
6-inch decorative skewers
Mason jar
Method:
Cut slices of the larger fruit into fun shapes using cookie cutters or a small knife. Then arrange them, along with the berries, decoratively on skewers.
Put the finished skewers in a mason jar to make a little arrangement.
5. Blueberry-Filled Watermelon Wedges
Ingredients:
Watermelon
Blueberries
Equipment:
Heart-shaped cookie cutter
Method:
Cut a 1-inch thick slice of watermelon. Then cut the slice into 4 wedges. Using a heart-shaped cutter, cut out a heart in the middle. Fill the cut out with berries and serve.
6. Breakfast-in-Bed Hibiscus Mocktail
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons chilled hibiscus tea, such as Starbucks' Passion Tango
Sparkling orange juice or soda, such as San Pellegrino Aranciata, for topping
1 edible flower
Orange twist, for garnish
Method:
Pour the hibiscus tea in a champagne flute. Top with sparkling orange juice or soda, then garnish with an edible flower and an orange twist. Serve.
RELATED
• 4 brilliant egg hacks that'll speed up your mornings
• Vinny from Jersey Shore and his ma make a big Italian meal for Mother's Day
• Hoda Kotb and her mom make pot roast and cauliflower mash for Mother's Day