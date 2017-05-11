6 mess-free recipes for making Mom breakfast in bed

share tweet email

Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips shows us some quick and easy breakfast-in-bed hacks for Mother's Day. Treat mom to pancake dippers, ham and egg cups, a hibiscus-infused mocktail and more for her special day.

1. Ham & Egg Cups

Ingredients:

Eggs

Thinly sliced ham

Chopped parsley

Hot sauce

Equipment:

Muffin tin

Method:

Line the cups of a muffin tin with ham, then crack eggs inside. Bake in a 350°F oven until the eggs are cooked through. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with hot sauce on the side.

2. Pancake & Fruit Kebabs

Ingredients:

Mini frozen pancakes

Assorted fruits, such as strawberries, banana slices and blueberries

Maple syrup, for drizzling

Yogurt, for dipping

Equipment:

6-inch decorative skewers

Method:

Heat frozen mini pancakes, then skewer them onto 6-inch decorative skewers alternating them with fruits. Drizzle them with maple syrup and serve with yogurt for dipping.

3. Pancake Dippers

Ingredients:

Mini frozen pancakes

Raspberries

Powdered sugar

Yogurt or maple syrup

Equipment:

Toothpicks

Method:

Heat mini frozen pancakes, then stack 3 to 4 in a little pile. Top each pile of pancakes with a raspberry, and then secure it all with a decorative toothpick. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with yogurt or syrup on the side.

4. DIY Edible Arrangement

Ingredients:

Assorted fruits (apple, pineapple and watermelon slices, blueberries, strawberries, grapes, etc.)

Equipment:

Assorted cookie cutters

6-inch decorative skewers

Mason jar

Method:

Cut slices of the larger fruit into fun shapes using cookie cutters or a small knife. Then arrange them, along with the berries, decoratively on skewers.

Put the finished skewers in a mason jar to make a little arrangement.

5. Blueberry-Filled Watermelon Wedges

Ingredients:

Watermelon

Blueberries

Equipment:

Heart-shaped cookie cutter

Method:

Cut a 1-inch thick slice of watermelon. Then cut the slice into 4 wedges. Using a heart-shaped cutter, cut out a heart in the middle. Fill the cut out with berries and serve.

6. Breakfast-in-Bed Hibiscus Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons chilled hibiscus tea, such as Starbucks' Passion Tango

Sparkling orange juice or soda, such as San Pellegrino Aranciata, for topping

1 edible flower

Orange twist, for garnish

Method:

Pour the hibiscus tea in a champagne flute. Top with sparkling orange juice or soda, then garnish with an edible flower and an orange twist. Serve.

