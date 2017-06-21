Food

You're going to want to put this chile-braised pork shoulder on everything

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer shares her easy recipes that are perfect for any summer get together. She shows us how to make fresh tomato and avocado salsa, creamy corn relish, spicy braised pork that's perfect for tacos and a refreshing frozen rosé (aka frosé) cocktail.

Avocado and Tomato Salsa
5-6 cups
Get the recipe

This fresh and easy recipe will become your go-to salsa for the summer season.

Chile-Braised Pork Shoulder
8
Get the recipe

You'll want to put this deliciously tender, spiced, juicy pork on everything: tacos, sandwiches, nachos and more!

Creamy Corn Relish
Get the recipe

Sweet summer corn is a cookout must-have. I love turning it into relish because it lets you enjoy it in so many different ways. You can eat it on its own as a simple side dish or use it as a topping for hot dogs and sausages or toss it into a pasta salad.

Frozen Rosé (Frosé)
Get the recipe

An icy cocktail is a true treat on a hot summer day. The fresh strawberries in this boozy slushy enhance all the wonder fruity notes of the rosé wine.

