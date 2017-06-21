You're going to want to put this chile-braised pork shoulder on everything

share tweet email

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer shares her easy recipes that are perfect for any summer get together. She shows us how to make fresh tomato and avocado salsa, creamy corn relish, spicy braised pork that's perfect for tacos and a refreshing frozen rosé (aka frosé) cocktail.

This fresh and easy recipe will become your go-to salsa for the summer season.

You'll want to put this deliciously tender, spiced, juicy pork on everything: tacos, sandwiches, nachos and more!

Sweet summer corn is a cookout must-have. I love turning it into relish because it lets you enjoy it in so many different ways. You can eat it on its own as a simple side dish or use it as a topping for hot dogs and sausages or toss it into a pasta salad.

An icy cocktail is a true treat on a hot summer day. The fresh strawberries in this boozy slushy enhance all the wonder fruity notes of the rosé wine.

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these: