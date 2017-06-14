share tweet pin email

We all know Gordon Ramsay is a master in the kitchen. Now we know that Katy Perry, well, isn't. Put them together, and you get one hilarious cooking lesson.

Ramsay appeared on the "Bon Appétit" singer's livestream, "Witness World Wide," to teach her how to make zucchini noodles with meatballs.

Ramsay walked Perry through the recipe as they cooked — at his speedy pace. The catch? The two were separated by a divider to ensure that the pop star could not see what Ramsay was doing.

"I just need to listen," Perry told herself and the crew, as she prepared to jump into the challenge.

But Ramsay didn't leave her hanging when she really needed help. When Perry's pan started "screaming" at her (probably because the oven was on too high), Ramsay came to the rescue, coming to her side of the divider to make sure she didn't char her meatballs.

"I'm a pop star. You're a chef. Stay in your lane," Perry said.

It all got to be too much for the singer somewhere in the middle of it all, and she called for a timeout. Ramsay told Perry that there would be no timeout, so she made it through to the end with a plate that looked just like the professional chef's... almost.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Katy Perry opens up about 96-hour live stream and her new album, 'Witness' Play Video - 5:31 Katy Perry opens up about 96-hour live stream and her new album, 'Witness' Play Video - 5:31

Ramsay praised Perry for the quality of her dish but added that the meatballs came out "bland." (Hey, at least it isn't airplane food.)

"You can call my meatballs bland," Perry said, "But don't call my music bland."

No one can argue with that!