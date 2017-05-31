Bobby Flay's 6 tips for perfectly grilled pork chops

share tweet pin email

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bobby Flay joins TODAY Food to share his top six tips for making perfect pork chops on the grill. He also demonstrates how to make his balsamic glazed pork chops with hot and sweet peppers and crunchy johnnycakes with fresh tomatoes and creamy ricotta cheese.

Savory pork chops, sweet balsamic reduction and hot peppers come together to make a great grilled summer dinner.

Since corn and tomatoes aren't at their absolute peak at the beginning of June, this is a great recipe to give you that wonderful summer flavor a little early. Cornmeal cakes give that delicious, sweet corn taste and cherry tomatoes are always delicious and in season. Basil is a summer herb that pairs beautifully with tomatoes. You can also use parsley, cilantro, green onions or chives.

Perfect Pork Chop Tips:

1. Pick your pork

Whether you prefer boneless or bone-in chops, center cut is always best.

2. Heat the grill

Make sure your grill is good and hot. Not only will this give you perfectly charred sear marks, but it will also help prevent the pork from sticking to the cooking surface.

3. Cook in cast iron

If you're grilling indoors, a heavy cast iron grill pan is your best bet. They retain heat and provide a consistent and uniform cook.

4. Warm it up

Remove pork from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking to allow the internal temperature to rise so the chops cooks evenly.

5. Let it rest

Let pork rest for 5 minutes before cutting or serving it. This allows the juices in the meat to redistribute so they don't run out out onto the plate.

6. Wait to glaze

Put glazes on your meat during the last few minutes of cooking. The sauce (especially sweet ones) will burn if put on too early.

