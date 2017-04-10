share tweet pin email

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Bobby Flay shares his recipes for a show-stopping Easter meal. His boneless leg of lamb with sweet and sour mint glaze and beet-dill yogurt is bursting with fresh flavors and vibrant colors. His crispy yet tender potatoes get a tasty spring kick from green onion pesto.

Fresh herbs and cool yogurt with an earthy beet flavor make the perfect, colorful accompaniments to a juicy, roast leg of lamb on your Easter table.

Cooking them two ways makes the texture of these potatoes outstanding. Boiling them makes them tender, while sautéing them adds a golden, crisp crunch.

