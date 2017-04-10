Food

Make Easter memorable with Bobby Flay's roasted lamb and potatoes with pesto

TODAY

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Bobby Flay shares his recipes for a show-stopping Easter meal. His boneless leg of lamb with sweet and sour mint glaze and beet-dill yogurt is bursting with fresh flavors and vibrant colors. His crispy yet tender potatoes get a tasty spring kick from green onion pesto.

Leg of lamb with sweet and sour mint glaze: Make Bobby Flay's recipe for Easter

Bobby Flay's Roast Lamb with Mint Glaze and Beet Yogurt
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Servings:
4-6
Fresh herbs and cool yogurt with an earthy beet flavor make the perfect, colorful accompaniments to a juicy, roast leg of lamb on your Easter table.

Bobby Flay's Sautéed Potatoes with Green Onion Pesto
Servings:
4-6
Cooking them two ways makes the texture of these potatoes outstanding. Boiling them makes them tender, while sautéing them adds a golden, crisp crunch.

If you like those Easter recipes, you should also try these:

Slow-Cooker Glazed Ham
Roasted Asparagus with Almonds
