6 kitchen gadgets we're obsessed with: Air fryers, instant pots and more

Adam Rapoport, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit magazine, joins TODAY Food to share his top picks for must-have cookware. These kitchen gear staples will help you master pressure cooking, keep your cookies from sticking to the pan, make perfect popcorn and more.

1. Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker, $100, Amazon

This is an Instant Pot Multi-functional pressure cooker. We have it in our kitchen at Bon Appétit, our Food Director Carla Music loves it. This guy's not gonna whistle or make a lot of noise, you just set the timer and go.

Recipe to try: Slow Cooker Indian Spiced Chicken with Tomato and Cream

2. Weston Dehydrator, $125, Williams Sonoma

Recipe to try: Citrus Peel Powder

3. Viva Collection Air Fryer, $250, Phillips

You can fry up all of your favorite guilty pleasures without all of that oil and fat. Instead of dunking food in oil, super hot air circulates through the entire unit so your food is constantly being hit with hot air that keeps your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Recipe to try: Fried Brussels Sprouts with Chile Caramel

4. Silicone Microwave Popcorn Maker by Lekue, $16, Williams Sonoma

Who doesn't love popcorn? Fill it with kernels, salt and toss the whole thing in the microwave for 3 minutes. It breaks down for easier storage, and it'll be ready for your next movie night.

5. Kyocera Ceramic Ginger Grater, $15, Sur La Table

Like I said earlier about getting more veggies in your diet, we love this little tool in the BA kitchen. It's got these sharp ceramic teeth, almost as hard as a diamond, and it makes grating a breeze. The bowl collects shavings, juices, and it also works great with turmeric and garlic.

6. Silpat Baking Mat, $27, Sur La Table

This non-stick mat is made of woven silicone, which helps heat transfer evenly and releases food easily. None of that peeling off the pan.

Recipe to try: Salty Chocolate Chunk Cookies