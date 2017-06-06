BBQ sliders, coleslaw and watermelon sangria are perfect for a backyard bash

share tweet email

Food blogger and TV show host Ree Drummond joins TODAY Food to share some sensational summer recipes from her new publication, The Pioneer Woman Magazine. She makes whiskey-spiked spicy barbecue sliders, colorful and crunchy coleslaw and a sparkling rosé and watermelon sangria.

These sliders are slightly spicy, really flavorful and delightfully messy. They are great when there's a big game on TV or if you find yourself suddenly with a houseful of hungry men. They're slightly spicy, incredibly flavorful, and super messy in a wonderful way! The little jalapeño slices absolutely make the dish.

This coleslaw is a great side dish, or makes a nice crunchy topping for sandwiches. You can spice it up or down, depending on what you're serving it with. If the sandwich or meat I'm serving it with is really hot and spicy, I'll keep the coleslaw more on the mild side.

Big chunks of watermelon in rosé wine — what's not to love? The best part is eating the chunks of watermelon the day after the party.

If you like those backyard party-friendly recipes, you should also try these: