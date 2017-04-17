Food

Banana bread doughnuts & almond coffee cake muffins make brunch brilliant

TODAY

Joy Wilson, aka Joy the Baker, shares sweet and simple recipes from her new cookbook, Joy the Baker Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days.

She makes over banana bread by turning it into doughnuts and makes muffins fit for the fanciest teatime topped with a crunchy almond crumble.

Baked Brown-Butter Banana Bread Doughnuts
Joy Wilson
I love this recipe because it's a great way to use up languishing bananas and they're great for a party because you can make them ahead. They taste like banana bread but are shaped like doughnuts, which makes everything better.

Almond Crumble Coffee Cake Muffins
Almond Coffee Cake Muffins
Joy Wilson
A splash of almond extract totally transforms a basic muffin into a sophisticated, classy accompaniment for teatime.

