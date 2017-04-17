Banana bread doughnuts & almond coffee cake muffins make brunch brilliant

share tweet pin email

Joy Wilson, aka Joy the Baker, shares sweet and simple recipes from her new cookbook, Joy the Baker Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days.

She makes over banana bread by turning it into doughnuts and makes muffins fit for the fanciest teatime topped with a crunchy almond crumble.

I love this recipe because it's a great way to use up languishing bananas and they're great for a party because you can make them ahead. They taste like banana bread but are shaped like doughnuts, which makes everything better.

A splash of almond extract totally transforms a basic muffin into a sophisticated, classy accompaniment for teatime.

