Banana bread doughnuts & almond coffee cake muffins make brunch brilliant

Joy Wilson, aka Joy the Baker, shares sweet and simple recipes from her new cookbook, Joy the Baker Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days.
Brown butter banana bread doughnuts: 'Joy the Baker' demonstrates her recipePlay Video - 4:43
She makes over banana bread by turning it into doughnuts and makes muffins fit for the fanciest teatime topped with a crunchy almond crumble.
I love this recipe because it's a great way to use up languishing bananas and they're great for a party because you can make them ahead. They taste like banana bread but are shaped like doughnuts, which makes everything better.
A splash of almond extract totally transforms a basic muffin into a sophisticated, classy accompaniment for teatime.
